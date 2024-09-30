Mother arrested after attacking daughter with knife in Pathum Thani

Mother arrested after attacking daughter with knife in Pathum Thani

A 35 year old mother in Pathum Thani was arrested after locking her two children, a seven year old boy and an 11 year old girl, in their room and attacking the girl with a knife, causing a severe injury to her left ankle.

Police received a call around 7pm yesterday, September 29, about a mother assaulting her children in their residence at Ban Ua-arthorn housing, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani.

Deputy Inspector Suwat Promhan of Khlong Luang Police Station, accompanied by Police Lieutenant Siraphop Bualuang and investigation officers, promptly arrived at the scene.

Inside the first-floor room, neighbours were attempting to calm the woman, who had locked the door from the inside. Officers managed to persuade her to open the door before charging in to apprehend her.

The daughter had a knife wound on her left ankle, and rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation quickly provided first aid before transporting her to Thammasat University Hospital. The woman’s son was also found in the room but was unharmed.

A neighbour recounted that the incident began in the evening when a food delivery person had an altercation with the mother. After the delivery person left, still angry, the mother continued in a fit of rage, and the situation escalated when her daughter screamed, followed by cries for help.

KhaoSod reported that concerned neighbours discovered the girl had been stripped and injured, prompting them to call the police as the mother refused to take her to the hospital.

The mother, who used to work as a tattoo artist, lived alone with her two children. Initial investigations led to the mother being charged with assault and violating the Domestic Violence Act.

Officers from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security were contacted to temporarily take the children into protective custody while legal proceedings continue.

