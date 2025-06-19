Car fire in Nonthaburi spreads to four homes causing major damage

A fire that began with a car blaze spread to four homes in Nonthaburi, causing significant damage. Yesterday, June 18, police from Bang Sri Muang district were alerted to the fire in a housing estate on Bang Lane Soi 21, Mueang district.

Upon receiving the report, they coordinated with fire engines from Bang Krang municipality, Tha Phra municipality, and nearby areas to control the fire at the two-storey townhouse.

The fire originated from a car and an electric motorcycle parked in the garage, quickly spreading to the house and three adjacent homes, leading to damage to four homes in total. Firefighters used water and chemicals to extinguish the blaze, which took over 30 minutes to control.

The female police lieutenant, who owns the home, fled the house carrying her injured cat, seeking help from rescue officials to transport the cat to a nearby veterinary hospital.

A firefighter stated that upon receiving the report, they promptly dispatched fire trucks to extinguish the blaze that was engulfing the car parked in front of the house. However, the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, pending further investigation by the police.

The male homeowner suffered burns from hot water, and unfortunately, one cat died while another suffered severe smoke inhalation and was taken to an animal hospital, reported KhaoSod.

Initial investigations revealed that the fire originated from the house of the female police lieutenant, who is part of the Nonthaburi Provincial Forensic Division. The Bang Sri Mueang district police are currently coordinating with forensic officials from Nonthaburi province to determine the precise cause of the fire.

