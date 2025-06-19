Car fire in Nonthaburi spreads to four homes causing major damage

Emergency crews battle intense flames as residents evacuate in panic

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 19, 2025
74 1 minute read
Car fire in Nonthaburi spreads to four homes causing major damage
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A fire that began with a car blaze spread to four homes in Nonthaburi, causing significant damage. Yesterday, June 18, police from Bang Sri Muang district were alerted to the fire in a housing estate on Bang Lane Soi 21, Mueang district.

Upon receiving the report, they coordinated with fire engines from Bang Krang municipality, Tha Phra municipality, and nearby areas to control the fire at the two-storey townhouse.

The fire originated from a car and an electric motorcycle parked in the garage, quickly spreading to the house and three adjacent homes, leading to damage to four homes in total. Firefighters used water and chemicals to extinguish the blaze, which took over 30 minutes to control.

The female police lieutenant, who owns the home, fled the house carrying her injured cat, seeking help from rescue officials to transport the cat to a nearby veterinary hospital.

A firefighter stated that upon receiving the report, they promptly dispatched fire trucks to extinguish the blaze that was engulfing the car parked in front of the house. However, the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, pending further investigation by the police.

Car fire in Nonthaburi spreads to four homes causing major damage | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The male homeowner suffered burns from hot water, and unfortunately, one cat died while another suffered severe smoke inhalation and was taken to an animal hospital, reported KhaoSod.

Initial investigations revealed that the fire originated from the house of the female police lieutenant, who is part of the Nonthaburi Provincial Forensic Division. The Bang Sri Mueang district police are currently coordinating with forensic officials from Nonthaburi province to determine the precise cause of the fire.

Related Articles

Car fire in Nonthaburi spreads to four homes causing major damage | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a fire erupted in the Khlong Toei community, sending thick smoke into the air. Firefighters responded swiftly and managed to bring the blaze under control. Preliminary reports suggest several homes were damaged in the incident.

Latest Thailand News
15 year old Thai boy shoots father after enduring 8 years of abuse Thailand News

15 year old Thai boy shoots father after enduring 8 years of abuse

12 minutes ago
Police arrest 33 migrants in Kanchanaburi smuggling bust Crime News

Police arrest 33 migrants in Kanchanaburi smuggling bust

21 minutes ago
Ex-Bangkok MP jailed after Supreme Court slams defamation plea Bangkok News

Ex-Bangkok MP jailed after Supreme Court slams defamation plea

33 minutes ago
54 arrested in Bang Yai raid on illegal gambling den Crime News

54 arrested in Bang Yai raid on illegal gambling den

41 minutes ago
Chinese grey businesses under fire in Thailand over steel scam Thailand News

Chinese grey businesses under fire in Thailand over steel scam

49 minutes ago
Commander takes no offence over PM&#8217;s private phone call Bangkok News

Commander takes no offence over PM’s private phone call

57 minutes ago
Paet’s all, folks! Thai PM&#8217;s Instagram post sparks political meltdown Bangkok News

Paet’s all, folks! Thai PM’s Instagram post sparks political meltdown

1 hour ago
Car fire in Nonthaburi spreads to four homes causing major damage Thailand News

Car fire in Nonthaburi spreads to four homes causing major damage

1 hour ago
High-ranking cop medic linked to ghost patient drug fraud Bangkok News

High-ranking cop medic linked to ghost patient drug fraud

1 hour ago
Bhumjaithai Party exits from govt over PM phone call scandal Thailand News

Bhumjaithai Party exits from govt over PM phone call scandal

2 hours ago
Fair play! Phuket job bonanza gives jobless a fighting chance Phuket News

Fair play! Phuket job bonanza gives jobless a fighting chance

2 hours ago
Woman found dead after fall from building in Pathum Thani Thailand News

Woman found dead after fall from building in Pathum Thani

2 hours ago
Cambodian workers defy Hun Sen’s call amid border crisis Thailand News

Cambodian workers defy Hun Sen’s call amid border crisis

2 hours ago
Severe blaze in Udon Thani destroys house and van Thailand News

Severe blaze in Udon Thani destroys house and van

2 hours ago
Brazilian busted at Phuket Airport over traffic crimes Phuket News

Brazilian busted at Phuket Airport over traffic crimes

2 hours ago
Thunderstorms forecast for 52 Thai provinces amid monsoon Thailand Weather Updates

Thunderstorms forecast for 52 Thai provinces amid monsoon

3 hours ago
Kiddie-begging gang smashed in Pattaya child trafficking sting Pattaya News

Kiddie-begging gang smashed in Pattaya child trafficking sting

3 hours ago
Thai boy dies of starvation, parents rushed to hospital in weak condition Thailand News

Thai boy dies of starvation, parents rushed to hospital in weak condition

3 hours ago
Earthquake tremors hit Mae Hong Son, 5 quakes strike Myanmar Thailand Weather Updates

Earthquake tremors hit Mae Hong Son, 5 quakes strike Myanmar

3 hours ago
Great wall of shame! Chinese tourists nabbed in Pattaya jobs Pattaya News

Great wall of shame! Chinese tourists nabbed in Pattaya jobs

3 hours ago
Glam Estate Group unveils 8 Atelier Residence, redefining approachable luxury living in Phuket Property News

Glam Estate Group unveils 8 Atelier Residence, redefining approachable luxury living in Phuket

5 hours ago
Phuket’s economy soars, but 600 Cambodian workers left stranded Phuket News

Phuket’s economy soars, but 600 Cambodian workers left stranded

19 hours ago
VietJet launches Bangkok-Seoul flights with 0 baht fares Bangkok News

VietJet launches Bangkok-Seoul flights with 0 baht fares

19 hours ago
King Power seeks duty-free contract renegotiation after setbacks Business News

King Power seeks duty-free contract renegotiation after setbacks

19 hours ago
JAS secures Premier League and FA Cup rights for Thailand Thailand News

JAS secures Premier League and FA Cup rights for Thailand

19 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 19, 2025
74 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x