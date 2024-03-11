Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi soars to seventh heaven in luxury airport rankings

Photo by Joy Presbitero via Unsplash

Travel magazine and website Travel + Leisure ranked Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok as the seventh place most luxurious airport in the world. It was also rated second in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Financial information and research website Business Financing recently launched the best and worst airports in the world ranking in February this year. In the ranking, two Bangkok airports, Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang, were ranked among the worst in the world according to the opinions of business travellers from around the world.

The unexpected ranking prompted Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Chai Watcharong to warn Thais not to devalue the country’s main aviation hubs, saying the assessment may not be comprehensive.

The spokesperson’s statement may be reasonable as Suvarnabhumi Airport managed to restore the reputation of Thailand by being ranked as one of the top ten luxury airports in the world this month.

The Travel + Leisure publication revealed the names of the airports that offer passengers the most luxurious experience, based on a study by AllClear Travel Insurance, which looked at 1,800 airports around the world.

The study focused on the number of lounges in the passenger terminal, designer brand shops, luxury hotels in the area and the availability of champagne and caviar before boarding.

Based on these criteria, Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport was ranked seventh in the world with a score of 55 out of 100. The airport lost the most points for the availability of champagne and caviar before boarding and the number of luxury hotels close to the airport.

The winner was Dubai International Airport, and the full ranking of the top ten most luxurious airports is below:

Dubai International Airport London Heathrow Airport Hamad International Airport Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport Sydney International Airport Singapore Changi Airport Suvarnabhumi International Airport Hong Kong International Airport Frankfurt Airport Narita International Airport

As well as being in the top ten, Suvarnabhumi Airport also won second place for the most luxurious airport in ASEAN. The regional winner was Singapore Changi Airport.