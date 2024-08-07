Thailand takes off with green aviation: SAF guidelines

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand’s Energy Ministry is poised to unveil groundbreaking guidelines on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the final quarter of this year, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

This initiative tackles the colossal carbon footprint of the energy sector, the top offender in global warming. With the energy sector spewing out a staggering 69% of total emissions—40% from fuel combustion, 29% from transport, and 20% from manufacturing and construction—the need for a solution has never been more urgent.

SAF, a cutting-edge innovation, slashes emissions by up to 80%. Yet, its adoption has been sluggish due to its triple-the-cost price tag compared to conventional jet fuel.

Sarun Benjanirat, CAAT Deputy Director-General stated that SAF’s potential was spotlighted when the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) backed it for boosting aviation sustainability.

For the past two years, Thailand has been on a mission to integrate SAF, collaborating with the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency, and the Department of Energy Business. Sarun is confident that by next year, Thailand will have ample SAF supplies from used cooking oil, ethanol, and palm oil. He noted that blending SAF with Jet A1 fuel could slash costs significantly.

“CAAT has engaged with airlines, SAF manufacturers, and relevant agencies on fuel blending terms and is awaiting the Energy Ministry’s guidelines.”

While Thailand lags in SAF adoption, clear directives on its usage and emission reduction are crucial.

Expected to present the SAF guidelines to the Cabinet in September, the Energy Ministry will outline the mixing ratio and a phased increase in SAF consumption, with an official announcement anticipated by October or November.

In a pioneering step, Bangkok Airways has partnered with PTT Oil and Retail Business (PTTOR) to integrate SAF, targeting 1% of total consumption by 2026.

Vietjet Thailand has also inked a deal with PTTOR for SAF use in both domestic and international flights from July, aligning with the global goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as stated by the airline’s CEO, Woranate Laprabang, reported The Nation.