Elephant repatriation: Thai king funds medical treatment for Sak Surin

Photo courtesy of Chayanan Assawadhammanond, Bangkok Post

Yesterday, Thailand’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Varawut Silpa-archa, announced the King’s financial support for the medical treatment of Sak Surin, a 30 year old elephant recently repatriated. The jumbo is presently receiving care at the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre’s Elephant Hospital in Lampang province. The elephant repatriation took place on Sunday in Sri Lanka where it was airlifted after residing for 22 years.

According to Varawut, Sak Surin eats amply and is mobile, capable of standing and resting without assistance. During an initial examination, however, a veterinarian identified several health issues. Sak Surin’s front left leg appeared inexplicably unbendable, abscesses were present on both sides of his hip, and a cataract clouded his right eye.

“We will take good care of Sak Surin until he is strong again,” the Minister assured.

Sak Surin’s present recuperation plan includes a mandatory 30-day quarantine. During this period, veterinarians will perform further health assessments before the elephant will be permitted interaction with other centre residents or the general public.

In Sri Lanka, Sak Surin’s home had been the Kande Viharaya temple, situated in Aluthgama in the south. Allegations of abuse and neglect prompted a move to the National Zoological Gardens in Dehiwela last November. Animal protection organisation Rally for Animal Rights and Environment (Rare), took the initiative in securing the elephant’s rescue.

In related news, Thailand’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment intends to partner with the Royal Thai Embassy in Colombo to locate another relocated elephant, Pratu Pha reported Bangkok Post.

Advisor to the ministry’s strategy working team, Kanchana Silpa-archa, divulged that a team – comprised of officials from the ministry and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) – had planned to visit Pratu Pha. The 45 year old elephant had been gifted to Wat Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy in 1988 but had been relocated a day before the team’s scheduled visit.

Kanchana indicated their suspicions that the staff at Wat Sri Dalada Maligawa feared a potential repatriation of the elephant. “No information regarding the abbot’s relocation of the elephant is currently available, however, cooperation with the ambassador has been requested,” Kanchana explained.

The team also visited Sri Narong, another elephant gifted simultaneously with Pratu Pha, residing in Polonnaruwa’s Kiri Vihara temple. Kanchana reported that the elephant appeared to be in good health and was well cared for.