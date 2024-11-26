Thai housemaid’s 100 million baht fortune hits a legal snag

Photo via KomChadLuek

A Thai housemaid on Koh Samui, an island in the southern province of Surat Thani, is unable to claim a 100-million-baht estate left to her by her deceased French employer due to illegal actions surrounding the foreigner’s business.

The 59 year old French businesswoman, Catherine Delacote, took her own life on April 29 of this year by shooting herself at her luxury villa on Koh Samui. CCTV footage from the property showed Catherine using a mop to turn the camera away before shooting herself in the temple.

Reports indicate that Catherine died by suicide due to her battle with cancer. Her Thai housemaid, Natwalai, also known as Tim, told the police that her employer frequently expressed her struggles with the illness.

The story drew public attention when details of Catherine’s will emerged. The will, drafted before her death, stipulated that she wished to leave two luxury villas to her ex-husband Vincent and the remainder of her assets which were valued at about 100 million baht to her housemaid, Tim.

The assets Tim was set to inherit included luxury villas with plots of land worth around 30 million baht, cash, savings in bank accounts, jewellery, other valuables, and even Catherine’s three beloved cats.

In an interview with several news outlets, Tim expressed her astonishment at Catherine’s decision. She revealed that she had lived with Catherine for about 17 years, starting from when the Frenchwoman was staying in a rented room.

Tim had been by Catherine’s side throughout her journey of building rooms, resorts, and luxury villas for rent. As Catherine’s business expanded, she moved to Koh Samui, purchasing land and constructing five luxury villas for personal use and rental purposes.

Illegal registration and nominees

While the story initially inspired heartwarming sentiments, it also raised questions about the legality of Catherine’s business operations and land ownership.

This prompted an investigation by the police and Surat Thani Provincial Administration officials. The inheritance intended for Tim was put on hold pending the outcome of the investigation.

After more than seven months of inquiries, Surat Thani Provincial Police announced today, November 26, that Tim would not be able to claim the assets because officials discovered illegal practices in Catherine’s business dealings.

Police identified two Thai nationals, 50 year old Thongssai Katisuk and 36 year old Ratchaprapa Soreda, as shareholders in Catherine’s company. Investigators suspect the two acted as nominees, enabling Catherine to register her company and hold land on the island illegally.

A law firm was also implicated in providing consultation and facilitating the unlawful registration of Catherine’s company. Police would summon all relevant parties for questioning and to face legal charges.

Due to these illegal activities, Tim is denied the inheritance, and all of Catherine’s assets will eventually become state property following the conclusion of the legal proceedings.

ORIGINAL STORY: Businesswoman gifts 100 million baht estate to Thai cleaner

A businesswoman in Thailand tragically ended her life using a firearm next to the pool of her luxurious villa on Koh Samui. Before her death, the 59 year old woman named Catherine, astonishingly bequeathed her entire estate, valued at 100 million baht, to her devoted housekeeper, following a cancer diagnosis.

The circumstances surrounding her suicide remain a mystery, as CCTV cameras at the scene were seemingly tampered with, obscuring the moment of her death. This incident has left many unanswered questions, with the police considering her illness as the probable cause for her distressing decision.

It is important to note that one of Catherine’s villas had a previous history of burglary.

In an emotional interview, the housekeeper, known affectionately as Aunt Tim, disclosed her 17 year acquaintance with Catherine. Tim was recommended by a friend to work for Catherine, which marked the beginning of a long and close relationship.

As Catherine’s ventures expanded from rental rooms to building a resort and villas, Tim’s role grew in significance. Twelve years ago, Catherine bought land on Koh Samui to develop five villas, including the one where she resided.

Tim, along with Catherine’s ex-husband, Vincent, was integral in managing the construction and maintenance of these properties.

Usual routine

The day before the incident, Tim went about her cleaning duties as usual, even though it was her birthday. Catherine wished her happiness.

The following morning, a pool cleaner alerted Tim to the horrifying discovery: Catherine lying lifeless by the pool with a gunshot wound to her temple and the CCTV camera pointed away.

A gardener present at the scene found a gun next to Catherine’s body, prompting an immediate call to the police. Catherine had also sent Tim a message that eerily resembled final instructions, akin to a will.

Catherine’s last testament, as read by Tim and a friend from Catherine’s safe, was shocking. She left her villa, adjacent land, luxury car, jewellery, and an undisclosed sum of money in the bank to Tim, all amounting to nearly 50 million baht.

Additionally, Catherine entrusted two more villas to her ex-husband, Vincent, and requested Tim to care for her three beloved cats. Tim, overwhelmed by Catherine’s generosity, vowed to honour her memory and manage the funeral with the half a million baht Catherine had transferred for the purpose.

Tim remains undecided about the future of the villa but is certain she won’t sell it, nor the luxury car she’s been gifted.

Battle-scarred

The motive behind Catherine’s suicide is presumed to be the despair from her battle with cancer, as she often confides in Tim about her suffering.

In a final message written in French, Catherine expressed her trust in Tim’s honesty and instructed her on the final arrangements for her estate and personal wishes. The message also included instructions to inform her friends and relatives in France of her passing.

Catherine’s last days were captured by the villa’s CCTV on April 28, showing her typing what is believed to be her will on her laptop. She then moved inside the house, tampered with the surveillance camera using a floor mop, and was later found dead, reported by Khaosod.

This tragic end to a life filled with both success and suffering has left a community in mourning and a loyal housekeeper with an unexpected inheritance.