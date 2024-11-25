Thai nominee crackdown: DBD ‘takes stock’ in sweeping investigation

Picture courtesy of Veem

Thailand’s business watchdog, the Department of Business Development (DBD), is gearing up for a major crackdown on foreign firms using Thai nominees to skirt local regulations. Next year, they’re planning a sweeping investigation into a whopping 27,000 business entities.

The mission? To dig deep into industries like tourism, real estate, hotels and resorts, transport and logistics, and even the bustling e-commerce sector, according to DBD chief Auramon Supthaweethum.

This all comes as a reaction to grumbles from local business owners and juicy tidbits from partner agencies. The probe will scrutinise the registration status and financial solidity of Thai partners before they became representatives of the firms in question. Expect a fine-tooth comb approach as they unpick the shareholding structure, executive clout, voting power, and the all-important dividend allocations.

But that’s not all! In a bid to up their game, the DBD is also crafting a high-tech Intelligence Business Analytic System, set to launch in six months. This nifty tool is designed to dissect the behaviour of these entities and sniff out potential nominee misuse. Auramon is brimming with confidence that this system will become a sharp weapon in identifying dodgy dealings.

“The investigation isn’t just confined to these industries; any entity that’s bending the rules of the Foreign Business Act is in our crosshairs.”

This year, the DBD already had a crack at 26,019 entities across tourism, land and property trading, hotels and resorts, and logistics sectors. Out of these, 498 were earmarked for a closer look. While 371 came out squeaky clean, 64 got slapped with charges for accounting shenanigans. Meanwhile, 63 remain under the spotlight, with four strongly suspected of nominee practices.

The department’s vigorous actions highlight a zero-tolerance stance against sneaky practices that throw competition and legal compliance out of whack. The DBD’s mission: a business landscape as transparent as it is fair, keeping both local players and regulatory hawks satisfied.

With their eyes firmly on the prize, Thailand’s business enforcers are not just promising change, they’re making sure everyone plays by the book.

