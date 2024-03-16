Thai teacher arrested after blackmailing student with her explicit videos

Photo via Facebook/ สืบนครบาล IDMB

A Thai mother sought help from the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (IDMB) after her 18 year old daughter attempted to commit suicide, saying her teacher was blackmailing her by posting her explicit videos on several online platforms.

The mother told the IDMB that her 18 year old daughter had undergone a change. She appeared distressed and expressed reluctance to attend university. The daughter told her mother that she did not want to pursue her university education and desired to withdraw.

The mother talked to her daughter girl until she found out about the alleged explicit videos made by a 28 year old male teacher, Watcharawit “Prem” Sungnart. The girl admitted to dating Prem when she was 16. She met Prem when he was a relief teacher at her high school.

Prem recorded her engaging in sexual activities and told the girl that it was normal practice for a boyfriend and girlfriend. They later broke up after Prem avoided conscription to study in Germany for nine months.

The girl started university last year and found a new boyfriend. She shared a picture of him on her Instagram account, and this sparked Prem’s jealousy and blackmailing.

According to the victim, Prem continued to contact her for sex even after they broke up. He also kept an eye on her social media account and became angry after seeing a picture of her boyfriend.

The victim said she became suspicious when the number of followers on Instagram increased rapidly. She later found out that her explicit videos were the reason netizens came to her account. Many friends informed her that they found her videos with a link to her Instagram account, and this made her want to quit the university.

More victims expected

The family had not yet managed to lodge a police report when Prem posted another explicit video on a social media group at her university.

The family lodged a complaint with the Samae Dam Police Station, and an arrest warrant was issued. The girl was stressed while waiting for his arrest. Worried that another video might be posted, she confided in her mother that she wanted to end her life.

The mother decided to seek justice from the IDMB for the swift operation that led to Prem’s arrest at a school in the southern province of Songkhla on March 14.

Police found at least 15 explicit videos and images of young girls on his mobile phone and computer. Officers also found several online conversations with more than 10 young female students, along with pictures of naked pictures with the girls. He was also in a relationship with a female student at the school.

Prem admitted to recording the video of the victim during their relationship but denied posting it online. He claimed that a technician in Germany who fixed his mobile phone stole the videos from him. Prem refused to answer questions about the victim’s Instagram account, which was attached to the videos.

Prem was a part-time teacher in at least three schools before moving to Songkla province to work full-time. Officers believe there may be more victims and will question Prem for further information.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.