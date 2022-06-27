Thailand
Thai health officials ‘concerned’ about the international rise of Omicron BA4 and BA5 variants
Thailand health officials are expected to gather more data in coming weeks as the highly transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron spread in Thailand.
There is a new wave of BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variant infections hitting a number of countries that had, until recently, seen a large drop in their Covid case loads. Germany, Italy, Australia, Taiwan, Brazil, UK, Mexico, the US (but mostly in Florida, Texas and New York at this time), Chile and Greece are some of the countries which have seen sudden spikes and rises in hospital admissions. South Africa and Portugal both had sudden spikes of the new sub-variant are are now in the decline phase.
The UK, for example, now going through what it describes as its third major wave of Covid-19 infections over the past 6 months. An estimated 1.7 million people in the UK were infected in the 7 days leading up to June 18, a 23% rise on the week before and a 43% jump from the previous week. With people out and about for the region’s summer, medical authorities in the UK are concerned about how the current highly transmissible variant will roll out.
In Bangkok, the number of patients confirmed with Covid-19 after being admitted to the Siriraj Hospital, Thailand’s oldest teaching hospital, for treatment has been rising steadily over the past month but the hospital notes that Covid-19 patients with acute symptoms are not increasing at the same rate at this time. Most of the patients were detected with Covid during routine pre-treatment testing for other situations when they were admitted.
Hospital administrators admit they are getting ready for a further rise of cases over the next few weeks.
Thai health authorities say that the highly transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants are now spreading in Thailand but the ‘wave’ is behind the timing in other countries, much like the original Omicron wave in Thailand which was around 2 months behind many other countries. The WHO says that the new new strains have been spreading around Europe and the UK for “several months”.
GRAPH: Today’s top 10 countries, according to newly reported cases – worldometers.info
European health authorities report that new cases of BA.4 and BA.5 are replacing the earlier BA.2 sub-variant as the dominant Omicron variants. They concur that there is currently insufficient evidence as to whether the new strains are more virulent that the earlier Omicron strains.
Dr Prasit Watanapa, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital, says that a recent study by the Ministry of Public Health found a third booster shot helps “cut the risk of Covid-19 infection by 30%, while a fourth booster shot cut the risk by 70% to 75%”. The study involved more than 500,000 people.
“Wearing face masks, social distancing and washing hands are still necessary for everyone to protect themselves from getting the coronavirus, no matter which sub-variant it is”, he told the Bangkok Post.
“Long Covid is real and may strike any infected patients regardless of what sub-variant they have”.
Thailand has recently allowed people to voluntarily wear their masks in open or public spaces since last Thursday but are still urging people to wear a mask when in crowded places. It is still a requirement to wear face masks in government buildings (including airports) and public transport. Most private businesses are also still maintaining a mask policy within their premises at this time.
Back in Europe and the UK, and doctors are noting a rise of flu cases, mostly Influenza A, which is much higher than the annual average, causing concern for the onset of the next northern hemisphere winter.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Dr. John Campbell | DW
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thais taking Cannabis to Japan will face punishment
Bangkok governor dragged into Benchatkitti Park cycling spat
How are people in Thailand dealing with the rise in prices | GMT
Boost to tourism industry as China resumes flights to Thailand
5 best family-friendly hotels in Koh Samui for 2022
Thai health officials ‘concerned’ about the international rise of Omicron BA4 and BA5 variants
To cushion price hikes, Bangkok PT stations will serve 25 baht curry
UPDATE: Bangkok Chinatown fire death toll jumps to 2
Thailand plans to negotiate with Saudi Arabia over fertiliser
Chiang Rai police arrested for taking huge bribe from Chinese porn gang
Cannabis for the confused, stoned or curious in Thailand I Lawyers, Guns and Money
Bangkok Chinatown fire kills 1, terrified shoppers run for their lives
Filipino transgender woman takes the crown at Pattaya pageant
Embracing No Mask Requirement In Thailand | Weekend Update
Cannabis vendor in central Thailand is making bank
Tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2022)
Why your flights are getting more expensive, not cheaper
Phuket homeowner checks CCTV to find foreign couple canoodling outside house
From Pattaya with Love, or How To Win Friends and Taser People!
UPDATE: Fraudulent Japanese restaurant owner denied bail
New passenger terminal and driverless trains at Suvarnabhumi will be ready next year
It’s official – face masks now voluntary in most places in Thailand
UPDATE: Police arrest fraudulent Japanese restaurant owner at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Air Canada launches first direct North America – Thailand flight in 10 years
Thailand’s former PM Thaksin compares marijuana to opium
Frenchman found dead in luxury villa in Koh Samui, Thailand
Phuket public health office says smoking cannabis is legal, but…
Thailand and UK sign ambitious bilateral trade deal
That sinking feeling – the Maldives is building a new ‘floating’ country
Cannabis vendor in central Thailand is making bank
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime2 days ago
From Pattaya with Love, or How To Win Friends and Taser People!
- Business4 days ago
UPDATE: Fraudulent Japanese restaurant owner denied bail
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
It’s official – face masks now voluntary in most places in Thailand
- Cannabis3 days ago
Phuket public health office says smoking cannabis is legal, but…
- Central Thailand24 hours ago
Cannabis vendor in central Thailand is making bank
- Cannabis4 days ago
Thailand develops cannabis test kits that detect THC levels in 15 minutes
- Crime4 days ago
Northeast Thailand teacher’s ex stabs her to death in classroom
- Crime3 days ago
Thai woman confesses to beating 6 year old granddaughter to death with pestle
Recent comments: