Bangkok
To cushion price hikes, Bangkok PT stations will serve 25 baht curry
Price hikes are no fun for anyone, but in the Bangkok area, some groups are trying to cushion the blow of the world’s economic crisis. The Thai Restaurant Association announced today that it will launch a project tomorrow (Monday) to serve curry for 25 baht at PT filling stations across Bangkok and the surrounding area.
TRA president Thaniwan Kulmongkol said the project is in cooperation with several partners. She added that the association also has guidelines for restaurants on how to soften the impact of rising costs for ingredients and liquid petroleum gas.
“Appropriate guidelines to assist small restaurant operators will be considered to enable all parties to coexist.”
Thai officials’ efforts to cap fuel prices don’t seem to be working. On June 17, Energy Ministry permanent secretary Kulit Sombatsiri revealed that the Energy Policy and Planning Office was going to support measures to buffer the rising cost of fuel resulting from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. He said the price of diesel would be maintained at no more than 35 baht per litre until the end of June.
But this price is still sky high for many in Thailand. Earlier this year, enraged truck drivers threatened to camp out in front of Thailand’s energy ministry after the prise rose to 30 baht per litre. They wanted it to be 25 baht per litre.
Meanwhile, the prices of several other products continue to skyrocket in Thailand, and around the world.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
To cushion price hikes, Bangkok PT stations will serve 25 baht curry
UPDATE: Bangkok Chinatown fire death toll jumps to 2
Thailand plans to negotiate with Saudi Arabia over fertiliser
Chiang Rai police arrested for taking huge bribe from Chinese porn gang
Cannabis for the confused, stoned or curious in Thailand I Lawyers, Guns and Money
Bangkok Chinatown fire kills 1, terrified shoppers run for their lives
Filipino transgender woman takes the crown at Pattaya pageant
Embracing No Mask Requirement In Thailand | Weekend Update
Cannabis vendor in central Thailand is making bank
Chon Buri cactus thieves on the loose, plants reportedly worth 80,000 baht
South Thailand’s Muslim leaders reject weed, liquor, and same-sex partnerships
Back to the future – the resistance to taking off masks in Thailand | OPINION
Bangkok’s new governor posts video of his maskless jog
Sewage nightmare continues for Pattaya village after years
Thai PM bans cannabis and hemp use on military premises
Tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2022)
Why your flights are getting more expensive, not cheaper
Phuket homeowner checks CCTV to find foreign couple canoodling outside house
UPDATE: Fraudulent Japanese restaurant owner denied bail
From Pattaya with Love, or How To Win Friends and Taser People!
July 1 – Thailand more open than ever
New passenger terminal and driverless trains at Suvarnabhumi will be ready next year
It’s official – face masks now voluntary in most places in Thailand
UPDATE: Police arrest fraudulent Japanese restaurant owner at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Air Canada launches first direct North America – Thailand flight in 10 years
Foreigner stabbed in Pattaya refuses hospital treatment
Come fly with me in Thailand, with a face mask – OPINION
Thailand’s former PM Thaksin compares marijuana to opium
Frenchman found dead in luxury villa in Koh Samui, Thailand
That sinking feeling – the Maldives is building a new ‘floating’ country
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
Phuket homeowner checks CCTV to find foreign couple canoodling outside house
- Business3 days ago
UPDATE: Fraudulent Japanese restaurant owner denied bail
- Crime1 day ago
From Pattaya with Love, or How To Win Friends and Taser People!
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
It’s official – face masks now voluntary in most places in Thailand
- Business4 days ago
UPDATE: Police arrest fraudulent Japanese restaurant owner at Suvarnabhumi Airport
- Cannabis2 days ago
Phuket public health office says smoking cannabis is legal, but…
- Cannabis3 days ago
Thailand develops cannabis test kits that detect THC levels in 15 minutes
- Crime3 days ago
Northeast Thailand teacher’s ex stabs her to death in classroom