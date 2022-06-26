To cushion price hikes, Bangkok PT stations will serve 25 baht curry

Price hikes are no fun for anyone, but in the Bangkok area, some groups are trying to cushion the blow of the world’s economic crisis. The Thai Restaurant Association announced today that it will launch a project tomorrow (Monday) to serve curry for 25 baht at PT filling stations across Bangkok and the surrounding area.

TRA president Thaniwan Kulmongkol said the project is in cooperation with several partners. She added that the association also has guidelines for restaurants on how to soften the impact of rising costs for ingredients and liquid petroleum gas.

“Appropriate guidelines to assist small restaurant operators will be considered to enable all parties to coexist.”

Thai officials’ efforts to cap fuel prices don’t seem to be working. On June 17, Energy Ministry permanent secretary Kulit Sombatsiri revealed that the Energy Policy and Planning Office was going to support measures to buffer the rising cost of fuel resulting from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. He said the price of diesel would be maintained at no more than 35 baht per litre until the end of June.

But this price is still sky high for many in Thailand. Earlier this year, enraged truck drivers threatened to camp out in front of Thailand’s energy ministry after the prise rose to 30 baht per litre. They wanted it to be 25 baht per litre.

Meanwhile, the prices of several other products continue to skyrocket in Thailand, and around the world.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand