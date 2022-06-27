Connect with us

5 best family-friendly hotels in Koh Samui for 2022

Cita Catellya

Published

 on 

image
PHOTO: Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
Indulge in luxurious island living at Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui
Indulge in luxurious island living at Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui
From white sand beaches with calm waters to adventure-packed experiences in tropical rainforests, Koh Samui is one of the most family-friendly destinations in Thailand. But even the most perfect holiday destination can become tainted if you don’t have a fantastic place to stay. Fortunately, Koh Samui has amazing family-friendly hotels and resorts that go above and beyond to ensure your kids are entertained and well-fed. We’ve compiled the best 5 below.

Top family-friendly hotels in Koh Samui

1. Hyatt Regency Koh Samui

Best family-friendly hotels in Koh Samui

PHOTO: Kid’s Pool with a slide via Hyatt Regency Koh Samui

Pricing: 3,010 – 9,240 Baht per night

Address: 99/11 Moo 5, North Chaweng, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320

Babysitting: Available

Hyatt Regency Koh Samui’s lush tropical landscape and easy-breezy beachfront location make it a great family gateway. They have a program called Camp Hyatt, which offers entertaining and educational packages for children up to age 12. Moreover, there’s a large playground and designated kids’ pool with a slide. For the parents, the resort offers a fantastic spa and fitness centre. And did we mention that the hotel has 5 other pools besides the kid’s pool? One is even reserved solely for adults!

2. Melati Beach Resort & Spa

5 best family-friendly hotels in Koh Samui for 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Melati Hotel

Pricing: 3,925 – 17,508 Baht per night.

Address: 9/99 Moo 5 Thongson Bay Bophut Ko Samui Surat Thani 84320

Babysitting: Available

Located only 15 minutes from Chaweng beach, Melati Beach Resort & Spa is like an oasis amidst nightlife and entertainment venues. The beachfront hotel is home to a kids’ club for children aged 4 years and over, providing exciting activities like collecting seashells and coconut painting. While the kids are kept busy, parents can feel rejuvenated after indulging in fantastic treatments at the world-class spa, keeping fit at the fitness centre, or lazing around by the pool.

3. Centara Reserve Samui

Best family-friendly hotels in Koh Samui

PHOTO: Kids’ Club in Centara Reserve Samui

Pricing: 7,520 – 26,720 Baht per night.

Address: 38/2 Moo 3, Borpud Chaweng Beach, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 8432

Babysitting: Available

The newly renovated Centara Reserve Samui (formerly Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui) boasts a sleek design, postcard-worthy landscapes, and luxe accommodations that make for a memorable holiday. The kids’ wet playground area provides your children with lots of fun water activities. Beyond the waters, there’s also a fantastic kids’ club. Mums and dads need a little time alone? Hunker down in the Reserve Spa for some serious pampering or find your zen in the yoga pavilion. There’s also a gym and PADI dive centre if you’re looking for a way to stay active.

4. Melia Koh Samui

5 best family-friendly hotels in Koh Samui for 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Melia Koh Samui

Pricing: 3,838 to 9,166 Baht per night.

Address: 83, Choeng Mon Beach, Bo Put, Amphoe Ko Samui, Chang Wat Surat Thani 84320

Babysitting: Available

Nestled directly on Choeng Mon Beach, Melia Samui is a family-friendly hotel that feature a beautiful loop pool, a tropical garden, and a slice of relatively private beach. Moreover, the kids won’t get bored thanks to the amazing Kids’ Club and mini water park that features slides and shallow-entry spots. On the other hand, parents can enjoy rejuvenating treatments in YHI Spa, learn to cook Thai food, or simply laze around in the many sun loungers around the hotel.

5. Kimpton Kitalay Samui

Best family-friendly hotels in Koh Samui

PHOTO: Kimpton Kitalay

Pricing: 6,574 – 15,600 Baht per night

Address: 10/79 Moo 5, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320

Babysitting: Not available

The stunning new hotel in Choeng Mon Beach, Kimpton Kitalay Samui, offers your kids an option both in and out of the sun. Their one-of-a-kind Kids Club, called Junio, provides a thoughtful selection of activities and programmes that are fun and educational. For outdoor activities, there’s a swimming pool for kids in addition to the central swimming pool, as well as easy access to the beach. Parents can also enjoy many facilities, such as billiards, golf, spa, and yoga.

Whether you are looking for great activities to enjoy with your kids or for five-star pampering alone while your kids are entertained, these hotels and resorts will help you have the best holiday in Koh Samui.

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

