Thai ghost comedy makes Cannes history

'A Useful Ghost' wins the Grand Prix in major breakthrough for Thai cinema

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
62 1 minute read
Thai ghost comedy makes Cannes history
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A possessed vacuum cleaner, a grief-stricken husband, and a ghostly wife have just swept Thai cinema into the global spotlight.

A Useful Ghost, a bizarre yet moving political horror-comedy directed by Ratchapoon Boonbunchachoke, has made history as the first-ever Thai film to win the Grand Prix at Critics’ Week, a parallel section of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

The independently produced feature stars Davika “Mai” Hoorne as a deceased wife who returns in spectral form, by possessing a vacuum cleaner. What sounds like slapstick nonsense turns into something strangely profound.

Part comedy, part political allegory, the film critiques Thailand’s legacy of political violence and mistreatment of workers, cleverly cloaked in the absurd premise of a haunted household appliance.

Related Articles
Thai ghost comedy makes Cannes history | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The plot thickens as a grieving widower, “March” (played by Witsarut Himmarat), mourns his wife, who died of dust poisoning, only to discover she’s come back—as his vacuum cleaner.

Alongside him is a seductive repairman, setting off a surreal and darkly humorous exploration of love, class struggle, and familial tension.

Thai ghost comedy makes Cannes history | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Jediyuth

The story playfully mocks Thai societal norms while sneaking in sharp jabs at political complacency. The ghost, now “Vacuum Nat,” tries to gain acceptance from her disapproving in-laws by becoming “a useful ghost,” helping them exorcise spirits of other workers who died under hazardous conditions.

The satire deepens as it exposes how victims of injustice are pressured to serve their abusers, even in the afterlife.

Despite the outlandish concept, the film lands with emotional depth. Critics have praised the elegant performance of the vacuum cleaner itself, imbued with an uncanny mix of grace and melancholy that mirrors Davika’s physicality as the ghost’s former human form.

At one point, a group of monks hurling insults at the vacuum cleaner provides a scene that is as hilarious as it is surreal, and reveals the film’s layered commentary on respect, power, and disposability, reported Bangkok Post and Variety.

Thai ghost comedy makes Cannes history | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Happy Rentals

A Useful Ghost’s Cannes victory comes 15 years after Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives won the Palme d’Or, cementing a new era for Thai indie cinema.

The main Cannes awards will be announced on Saturday, May 24, but Thailand is already celebrating this ghostly gem’s international recognition.

Latest Thailand News
Rocket mishap at Kalasin festival sends fireballs flying (video) Thailand News

Rocket mishap at Kalasin festival sends fireballs flying (video)

20 seconds ago
THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA inspires F&#038;B leaders to foster change Events

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA inspires F&B leaders to foster change

18 minutes ago
Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang

19 minutes ago
Vape and cig racket busted at Pattaya weed shop Pattaya News

Vape and cig racket busted at Pattaya weed shop

27 minutes ago
Teacher dies in Nonthaburi motorcycle accident Road deaths

Teacher dies in Nonthaburi motorcycle accident

39 minutes ago
Drunk motorcyclist goes against traffic flow and kills female rider Phuket News

Drunk motorcyclist goes against traffic flow and kills female rider

47 minutes ago
Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road Bangkok News

Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road

56 minutes ago
Officer&#8217;s tragic shooting leaves woman critical in Phitsanulok Crime News

Officer’s tragic shooting leaves woman critical in Phitsanulok

1 hour ago
Russian woman busted in Phuket sex sting in tourist crackdown Phuket News

Russian woman busted in Phuket sex sting in tourist crackdown

1 hour ago
Mercedes-Benz bus shakes hands with THACO for assembly alliance Automotive

Mercedes-Benz bus shakes hands with THACO for assembly alliance

1 hour ago
Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash involving pickup truck Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash involving pickup truck

1 hour ago
Thai airports to boost services for elderly and disabled passengers Thailand News

Thai airports to boost services for elderly and disabled passengers

1 hour ago
Koh Pha Ngan bus driver steals Romanian tourist&#8217;s credit card Crime News

Koh Pha Ngan bus driver steals Romanian tourist’s credit card

3 hours ago
No sex on the beach: Cops go nuts for ‘coconut tree’ sex workers Pattaya News

No sex on the beach: Cops go nuts for ‘coconut tree’ sex workers

3 hours ago
Ranger surrenders after shooting colleague in Pattani South Thailand News

Ranger surrenders after shooting colleague in Pattani

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s Pride Celebration 2025 boosts rainbow tourism economy Business News

Thailand’s Pride Celebration 2025 boosts rainbow tourism economy

3 hours ago
Lost in DOMLAND: Reclaiming your playful spirit Events

Lost in DOMLAND: Reclaiming your playful spirit

3 hours ago
Foreign tourist flees angry mob after violating Krabi national park rules Krabi News

Foreign tourist flees angry mob after violating Krabi national park rules

3 hours ago
High spirits: Russian tourist leaps to death fleeing &#8216;ghost&#8217; in Pattaya Pattaya News

High spirits: Russian tourist leaps to death fleeing ‘ghost’ in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Thailand mandates medical certificates for cannabis use Thailand News

Thailand mandates medical certificates for cannabis use

4 hours ago
Thailand education fund aims to return 55,000 dropouts to school Thailand News

Thailand education fund aims to return 55,000 dropouts to school

4 hours ago
TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust Finance

TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust

4 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for 8 million baht fraud scheme Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok for 8 million baht fraud scheme

4 hours ago
New endangered tree species discovered in South Thailand Thailand News

New endangered tree species discovered in South Thailand

4 hours ago
Island horror: Man arrested in nurse&#8217;s tragic Koh Samui murder Koh Samui News

Island horror: Man arrested in nurse’s tragic Koh Samui murder

4 hours ago
Thailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
62 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Search is on for Thailand’s next global goodwill heroes

Search is on for Thailand’s next global goodwill heroes

4 weeks ago
PM Paetongtarn named Young Global Leader 2025

PM Paetongtarn named Young Global Leader 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Songkran essentials: What you need for an awesome water festival

Songkran essentials: What you need for an awesome water festival

Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Bangkok&#8217;s Chilli Fest is back to set your mouth (and weekend) on fire

Bangkok’s Chilli Fest is back to set your mouth (and weekend) on fire

Friday, March 14, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x