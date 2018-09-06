Connect with us

National

Five Chinese ‘fraudsters’ arrested in scams valued around 17 billion baht

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

7 hours ago

on

Special report by Khanathit Srihirundaj

Five Chinese suspects in three separate fraud and loan shark cases, who obtained around 3.43 billion yuan (about 17.15 billion baht) from fellow Chinese victims and had fled to Thailand, have been arrested.

Police say they will check ifthe suspects laundered money in Thailand before contacting the Chinese authorities about repatriation.

In the first case, police on August 28 arrested 48 year old Wang Yijun and a 50 year old woman Li Guixia at the Sa Kaew border.

The pair, who had fled to Thailand on August 15, were wanted on Chinese warrants for a fraud case in which they allegedly duped 50 compatriots via a 2 billion baht direct-sale investment scheme early this year, according to police.

In the second case, police arrested a 26 year old man, Zhan Guangpeng, who was wanted for allegedly duping 100 compatriots in a direct-sale investment scheme early this year of about 15 billion baht. He reportedly fled to Thailand on July 31 and was arrested on the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Nong Khai on August 31.

In the third case, police arrested 51 year old Zhou Qing and 47 year old Jia Xi wanted for an illegal money-lending operation who also allegedly used violence to collect cash from around 100 Chinese borrowers.

The pair were arrested in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district on August 31. 

SOURCE: The Nation
Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

National

Thai families in mourning over mystery killing of two Thai students in the US

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 6, 2018

By

"The room was locked from the inside when the building manager tried to gain entry, apparently adding substance to the theory there was nobody else involved."

Kornkamol Leenawarat left from Thailand back to Seattle, Washington on August 21. Just two weeks later she has been found dead in her apartment along with the body of her roommate Thiti-orn Chotchuangsap.

The only daughter and youngest child in her family, Kornkamol returned home early last month to celebrate Mother’s Day on August 12 with her father and older brothers; her mother had already passed away.

Seattle police are investigating the murders of both Washington University post-graduate students.

Reports of the killings detailed how the victims’ bodies were riddled with knife wounds, causing alarm in Seattle that such a vicious act could occur in the quiet residential area close to the university and in a city regarded as one of the safest in the United...
Continue Reading

National

Thaiger Radio News – Thursday

The Thaiger

Published

15 hours ago

on

September 6, 2018

By

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere

[audio m4a="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast.m4a"][/audio]
Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

Despite the heavy rain and floods in some regions, rainfall is up to 50% less than usual

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

September 5, 2018

By

For the man sound of body and serene of mind there is no such thing as bad weather; every day has its beauty, and storms which whip the blood do but make it pulse more vigorously. - George Gissing

Tell that to the people of northern Thailand who have had rain pummeling localised areas for two months and now being warned of an impending early dry season.

As some northern provinces continue to be battered with torrential rain, which is expected to taper off by the end of this month, the northern meteorological centre has issued a warning to northern farmers to conserve water, saying that cold season will come soon to be followed by dry season starting early next year.

Methi Mahayotnan, director of the northern meteorological centre, said today that combined volume of rainfall in the northern region was estimated to be less than 600 mm which is about 50 percent less than normal.

He said the rainy season for the North ...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending