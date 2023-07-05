Thai entrepreneur refutes allegations of unpaid fermented fish sauce order

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

High-profile Thai online business entrepreneur Pimry Pie addressed allegations made against her by a fermented fish sauce factory owner. The owner, known by the pseudonym ‘Kob,’ claimed that Pimry Pie unfairly commissioned her factory, causing approximately 13 million baht in damages.

Kob accused Pimry Pie of refusing to accept the fish sauce produced, leading to substantial losses for the factory. The incident, which sparked significant interest on social media, was addressed by Pimry Pie in a recent online broadcast yesterday.

Pimry Pie categorically denied these accusations in an online live-streaming session where she explained her side of the story. During the broadcast, she clarified that her business ethics and high standards have been paramount to her four years of success in the industry. Within the online business community, she holds a reputable position and strives to maintain the trust of her wide customer base. The Thai entrepreneur said…

“I wouldn’t release a product that does not meet my brand’s quality standards.”

Addressing the main questions raised about whether she truly owed money to the aforesaid factory owner, Pimry Pie adamantly professed her innocence. She explained that the product did not meet the quality and standard level that she had set, leading to her reluctance to take it. She also reassured viewers that she has numerous pieces of evidence to back up her claims, reserving the right to present them in court if required, reported KhaoSod.

In an attempt to further refute the accusations that were made against her, Pimry Pie revealed screenshots of their conversation. She emphasised they hadn’t released the products from that specific batch into the market. She also pointed out that she was under no obligation to pay since the factory owner had cancelled the order because it did not meet her brand’s standards. Pimry Pie said…

“If a product does not reach our brand’s specifications, we cannot allow our customers to consume it.”