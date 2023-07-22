Thai Democrat party denies rumors of joining Pheu Thai party

Secretary of the Move Forward Party Chaithawat Tulathon, left, and leader of Pheu Thai party Chonlanan Srikaew, right, at a joint press conference at Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, July 21. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

The Democrat Party of Thailand vehemently dismissed circulating rumours that more than half of its members of parliament were in the process of joining a coalition led by Pheu Thai. The party remains undecided regarding its stance on voting for Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial nominee, Srettha Thavisin.

Party spokesman, Ramet Rattanachaweng, quashed speculations about a mass defection yesterday. Gossip had been rife that 16 out of its 25 MPs, including acting secretary-general Chalermchai Sri-on, were leaning towards Pheu Thai after discussions predicted their inclusion in the forthcoming government.

” No one can make such a decision alone. It must be a resolution of our party’s executive committee and our 25 MPs,” stated Ramet, firmly denying further assertions that the 16 MPs are contemplating a switch to the Bhumjaithai Party.

On the question of whether the Democrats would support Pheu Thai’s candidate, Srettha, for the premier’s position—given his recent decision to forego proposed changes to Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law—Ramet confirmed that the Democrats needed to engage in detailed deliberation. Discussions would centre around thoroughly reviewing the Pheu Thai Party’s policy agenda.

Ramet clarified the Democrats’ rigid opposition to modifying Section 112, affirming they would not lend their support to any party who thought otherwise.

“The pressure is mounting for us to back the Move Forward Party in the prime minister’s election, as a nod to the 14 million citizens who cast their votes in its favour,” admitted Ramet. He also emphasised the need for the party to honour its commitment to its own supporters who voted for its policies.

Follow us on :













The party spokesman also announced a delay in a special meeting planned to elect a new leader and executive board, initially due to take place on Sunday. A new date will be announced shortly.

The Democrat Party’s registrar, Wirat Romyen, has issued instructions for a minimum of 25 members from each region—North, South, Northeast, Central, and Bangkok—to attend the vote, in an effort to maintain regional balance. This is a response to the current circumstance where the majority of its MPs hail from the South, reports Bangkok Post.