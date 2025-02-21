No dice: Thai casino entry plan unlikely to get Cabinet approval

Interior Minister and Deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul | Photo via Pattaya News

A new proposal by the Council of State for Thai nationals to enter casinos is unlikely to receive Cabinet approval, according to Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The proposal requires Thais to maintain a minimum of 50 million baht in fixed deposit accounts for six months before accessing a casino entertainment complex.

Anutin, who also serves as a Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, expressed scepticism about the Cabinet endorsing the proposal. He assured that his party, as part of the government coalition, supports policies that do not harm society.

Pakorn Nilprapunt, Secretary General of the Council of State, previously mentioned that the requirement aims to restrict gambling to financially capable individuals. The draft is currently in its second review stage and is open for public feedback on the Council of State’s website until March 1. Public input will be incorporated into the second deliberation stage.

Pakorn indicated that officials plan to present the draft to the Cabinet within 50 days after the feedback period ends. The Entertainment Complex Bill, which primarily targets foreign tourism, includes stringent measures to limit Thai patronage due to gambling concerns.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat stated that the bill addresses illegal gambling, aims to attract foreign investment, and seeks to boost the economy. He noted that if the requirement is implemented, most Thais would likely be unable to enter legal local casinos, possibly leading them to continue using illegal gambling venues or foreign casinos.

The proposed entry requirement will be revisited in a forthcoming Cabinet meeting, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva directed criticism towards the Thai government’s plan to legalise casinos and online gambling, warning that it could exacerbate existing social issues.

During a seminar focused on the drive to legalise gambling in Thailand, Abhisit described gambling as a significant social concern that has inflicted damage not only on individuals but also on their families.

He highlighted that, given the government’s prioritisation of legalising casinos and online gambling, Thai citizens should prepare for potential adverse effects.

