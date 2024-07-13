Thai bus driver fined 2,000 baht for threatening motorist with stick

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A bus driver wielded a long stick to threaten a fellow motorist, resulting in a 2,000 baht fine and a mandatory three-hour training session to improve his awareness and conduct. The incident, which took place on July 6 on Phetkasem Road near Lotus Bang Khae in Bangkok, was captured in a viral online video.

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) summoned Mongkolchai, the driver of bus route 189, registration number 11-8533 Bangkok, for questioning yesterday, July 12. Mongkolchai admitted to losing his temper when the other driver, emerging from a side street, caused a dispute. In his anger, he grabbed a stick from within the bus and brandished it out of the window to intimidate the other driver. He acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate.

DLT reviewed the case and concluded that Mongkolchai’s behaviour violated the Land Transport Act of 1979, specifically regarding safety regulations stipulated in the ministerial regulations. Consequently, the following measures were taken:

A fine of 2,000 baht was imposed. This includes 1,000 baht for inappropriate or impolite behaviour, as per Section 102 (2) of the Act, and another 1,000 baht for failing to ensure passenger safety during the journey, as per Section 102 (4).

Twenty points were deducted from the driver’s conduct score.

Mongkolchai was mandated to attend a three-hour training session focused on service awareness and emotional control while driving, to prevent such incidents in the future.

DLT’s decision aims to reinforce the importance of maintaining composure and ensuring the safety of all passengers and road users, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, the Royal Gazette announced the approval of special characters for vehicle registration plates. Seventy new categories, including auspicious and familiar words, will be added for personal cars registered in Bangkok. DLT introduced new regulations concerning the use of special characters on vehicle registration plates for personal cars with a capacity of up to seven people. This announcement, signed by DLT Director-General Jirut Wisanjit, was made official on July 4.