Senior judge accused of molestation on sleeper train to Chiang Mai

A female court stenographer has lodged a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), alleging that a senior judge molested her while they were travelling on a sleeper train to Chiang Mai for a personnel development activity.

Investigators, led by Police Colonel Ekkasit Panseetha, began their inquiry into the case on Wednesday, July 10, after the stenographer filed her lawsuit. She recounted to the investigators that the incident occurred on June 1, between Sila At Station in Uttaradit and Den Chai Station in Phrae. The judge, believed to be intoxicated, allegedly sexually harassed her during the journey.

CSD commander Police Major General Montri Thetkhan was informed about the complaint by Pol. Col. Ekkasit. Following this, Pol. Maj. Gen. Montri briefed Pol. Maj. Gen. Suwat Saengnum, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), who subsequently directed the CSD to establish a panel for a thorough investigation.

“The accused judge will be temporarily transferred to an inactive post at the Office of the President of the Supreme Court,.”

This transfer order was signed by the Supreme Court president and is set to take effect from Monday.

The case has garnered significant attention, with Pol. Maj. Gen. Montri and his team maintaining discretion about the ongoing investigation. The decision to transfer the judge seeks to ensure an impartial inquiry while the allegations are being examined, reported Bangkok Post.

