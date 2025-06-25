Bhumjaithai’s no-confidence motion delayed until July

Bhumjaithai's no-confidence motion delayed until July
As the political scene in Thailand heats up, the Bhumjaithai Party’s attempt to initiate a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is likely to be delayed.

The chief government whip, Wisut Chai-aroon, indicated that a censure debate could take place in late July, advising the newly formed opposition party to exercise caution before rushing into its role.

Responding to Bhumjaithai’s announcement that it would submit the no-confidence motion against the prime minister on July 3, Wisut clarified that the date for such a debate cannot be set unilaterally by the opposition.

“The dates must be agreed upon jointly by the whips of both sides and the Cabinet. The debate could be held at the end of the month, or during the third or fourth week of July.”

Bhumjaithai, which recently exited the coalition government, made a bold move by announcing its intent to challenge the 38 year old PM’s leadership. However, Wisut emphasised that while the opposition party has the right to submit a no-confidence motion, the process requires careful coordination with the government side, particularly when it comes to setting the dates for debate.

“The opposition cannot unilaterally set the dates for the debate.”

In addition to calling for patience, Wisut suggested that Bhumjaithai should take its time to settle into its new opposition role. His comments underscore the delicate balance between the ruling coalition and the newly formed opposition parties. While Bhumjaithai’s swift exit from the coalition and its subsequent motion may have raised eyebrows, Wisut’s statement suggests that political tactics and strategic timing will play a significant role in the months ahead, reported The Nation.

As the political landscape shifts, all eyes are on how the opposition will approach this upcoming debate and whether the motion will gather the necessary support to challenge the prime minister’s position.

The timing of the debate, now likely set for late July, could have significant implications for the government’s stability as it grapples with the newly emboldened opposition.

For now, Bhumjaithai will have to wait, with the next political showdown set for later this summer.

