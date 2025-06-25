Chinese investment boosts amulet trade in Bangkok’s Pantip Plaza

Thai amulet association reports a 30% drop in amulet sales in 2024

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
61 2 minutes read
Chinese investment boosts amulet trade in Bangkok’s Pantip Plaza
Photo courtesy of Novotel Bangok Platinum Pratunam

The amulet business in Bangkok’s Pantip Plaza is booming, with foreign investors, especially from China, driving the trade of Thai Buddhist amulets and sacred objects.

The market, once dominated by Thai collectors, has transformed into a major hub for Chinese investors, who have set up shop in the mall to cater to their fellow countrymen. Despite a slight downturn in sales, the market remains vibrant, with amulets still valued as valuable assets by collectors and traders alike.

According to Pisarn Techavipak, Vice President of the Thai Amulet and Buddha Statue Enthusiasts Association, the overall amulet market has seen a 30% drop in sales in 2024 compared to the booming years of 2019-2020.

“Despite the slowdown, the market is far from collapsing. Dedicated collectors continue to trade, and amulets remain valuable, with many seeing them as assets for long-term appreciation.”

The slowdown is attributed to global economic pressures, as amulets are non-essential luxury items aimed at those with disposable income.

With tightened budgets, consumers are less inclined to spend on these items, which has slowed circulation in the market. However, despite this, amulets remain a thriving business, especially among Chinese buyers who have been active in the market for decades.

Chinese investment boosts amulet trade in Bangkok’s Pantip Plaza | News by Thaiger
Photo from iStock

Initially, Chinese traders relied on Thai intermediaries to source and authenticate amulets. However, many have now established their shops in Pantip Plaza, learning to differentiate between genuine and counterfeit items.

Related Articles

Today, around 20 to 30 shops on the third floor of the mall are owned by Chinese investors, selling new amulets and sacred coins, with many transactions conducted in Chinese yuan. The influx of Chinese investment has created a market shift, with younger investors, aged 20 to 30, transitioning from casual buyers to full-fledged traders and shop owners.

“Chinese investors initially entered the market as tourists or casual collectors,” said Natthapong Chavalratanasukul, a veteran amulet dealer. “But as they recognised the business potential, many moved into the trade, even producing their replicas or custom-made amulets.”

Chinese investment boosts amulet trade in Bangkok’s Pantip Plaza | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thai Solutions

Pattaya, another hotspot for tourists and cultural products, has seen a rise in demand for Thai spiritual and cultural items, including amulets. The influx of Chinese tourists to the coastal city has helped create a secondary market for amulets outside of Bangkok, further benefiting from the growing investment in the sector, reported Pattaya Mail.

However, the increasing dominance of Chinese traders has sparked concerns. Some worry that Thai collectors may be sidelined as Chinese shops cater primarily to their community.

“Chinese traders prefer to buy amulets outright rather than resell quickly, which stabilises demand,” said Ton Tha Prachan, an amulet dealer at Pantip Plaza. “But if these Chinese shops disappear, the amulet economy in Pantip Plaza could lose much of its vibrancy.”

Despite concerns about overdominance, many insiders believe that cross-cultural devotion can help sustain the market.

“Faith transcends borders,” one source noted, highlighting how Chinese Buddhists venerate Thai amulets as part of their spiritual practice. This globalisation of amulet trading could ultimately keep the market alive and thriving, benefiting all involved.

Latest Thailand News
Man arrested in Pattaya for copper rods theft worth 100,000 baht Pattaya News

Man arrested in Pattaya for copper rods theft worth 100,000 baht

5 seconds ago
Chinese investment boosts amulet trade in Bangkok’s Pantip Plaza Bangkok News

Chinese investment boosts amulet trade in Bangkok’s Pantip Plaza

10 minutes ago
ICONSIAM presents the spectacular Yuyuan Lantern Festival 2025 in collaboration with Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Group and Intersteps Events

ICONSIAM presents the spectacular Yuyuan Lantern Festival 2025 in collaboration with Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Group and Intersteps

16 minutes ago
Man arrested for selling drugs to Koh Pha Ngan tourists Crime News

Man arrested for selling drugs to Koh Pha Ngan tourists

16 minutes ago
Sabotage suspected after 3 locals injured by exploding electrical appliances Thailand News

Sabotage suspected after 3 locals injured by exploding electrical appliances

27 minutes ago
Cambodian man dies in storm drain fishing tragedy Thailand News

Cambodian man dies in storm drain fishing tragedy

39 minutes ago
Smoked: Phuket raid seizes 30,000 illegal cigarettes, woman arrested Phuket News

Smoked: Phuket raid seizes 30,000 illegal cigarettes, woman arrested

47 minutes ago
Teenagers arrested for bombing outside Chai Wan Hospital Crime News

Teenagers arrested for bombing outside Chai Wan Hospital

59 minutes ago
China and Thailand strengthen ties on 50th diplomatic anniversary Thailand News

China and Thailand strengthen ties on 50th diplomatic anniversary

1 hour ago
Thai jeweller sues lawyer over vulgar outburst in car park dispute Thailand News

Thai jeweller sues lawyer over vulgar outburst in car park dispute

1 hour ago
Drunken Turkish teenager gets slapped by Thai woman in Bangkok Bangkok News

Drunken Turkish teenager gets slapped by Thai woman in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Cambodia hits back at Thailand&#8217;s &#8216;irrational claims&#8217; over energy cuts Thailand News

Cambodia hits back at Thailand’s ‘irrational claims’ over energy cuts

2 hours ago
5 caught crossing Thai-Cambodian border, paid 4,000 baht each Crime News

5 caught crossing Thai-Cambodian border, paid 4,000 baht each

2 hours ago
Jurassic World: Rebirth to boost Thai tourism (video) Thailand News

Jurassic World: Rebirth to boost Thai tourism (video)

2 hours ago
Grandmother flees to temple to escape loan sharks in Chon Buri Thailand News

Grandmother flees to temple to escape loan sharks in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
AirAsia celebrates 16 years of success with exclusive trip to Krabi Krabi News

AirAsia celebrates 16 years of success with exclusive trip to Krabi

3 hours ago
Family finds rare two-headed snake in Chiang Mai home Chiang Mai News

Family finds rare two-headed snake in Chiang Mai home

4 hours ago
Cambodia assures SEA games go ahead despite border tensions Bangkok News

Cambodia assures SEA games go ahead despite border tensions

4 hours ago
Neigh-sayers: Thai boy trots to school stardom Thailand News

Neigh-sayers: Thai boy trots to school stardom

4 hours ago
Burglar caught in Bangkok with stolen Buddha statues and amulets Bangkok News

Burglar caught in Bangkok with stolen Buddha statues and amulets

4 hours ago
Thailand shopping giant hits CRC button on spending spree Business News

Thailand shopping giant hits CRC button on spending spree

4 hours ago
Tragic fire claims life of 78 year old woman in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Tragic fire claims life of 78 year old woman in Chon Buri

4 hours ago
Thai military may close Surin temple amid border tensions Thailand News

Thai military may close Surin temple amid border tensions

4 hours ago
Rev it up: Tax breaks drive Thai pickup market into high gear Business News

Rev it up: Tax breaks drive Thai pickup market into high gear

5 hours ago
Bangkok expressway turns into treasure hunt after cash falls from vehicle Bangkok News

Bangkok expressway turns into treasure hunt after cash falls from vehicle

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsBusiness NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
61 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x