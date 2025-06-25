Smoked: Phuket raid seizes 30,000 illegal cigarettes, woman arrested

Phuket police have made a significant bust, seizing nearly 30,000 illegal cigarettes and arresting a woman in a raid on a rental room in the Ratsada neighbourhood.

The operation, carried out on Monday, June 23, follows complaints about the illegal sale of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to the public and minors.

The raid targeted a rental property in Village 6 on Pracha Samakkee Road, a location identified by the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) after receiving multiple complaints.

The street runs from the main SuperCheap store on Thepkrasattri Road, north of Phuket Town, to the bypass road.

Leading the operation was Akkara Suwatthikun, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Defence Office Special Operations Unit, supported by provincial defence officials and members of the Volunteer Defence Corps (OrSor).

After a thorough investigation that confirmed the illegal activities, officers obtained a search warrant from the Phuket Provincial Court on Sunday, June 22, paving the way for the raid at around 11.10am on Monday.

During the raid, officers seized a staggering 1,481 packs of illegal cigarettes, 2,968 baht in cash, and numerous documents and parcels related to the illegal sales.

Photos from the scene showed two suspects present, but according to the official report, only one woman was arrested and charged.

The unnamed woman now faces charges under the Excise Act 2017, which includes possession of untaxed or improperly taxed goods and selling or holding goods for sale without paying the full taxes.

These charges are part of a wider crackdown on illicit tobacco sales in the region, which has seen an increasing number of underage individuals targeted by illegal sellers, reported The Phuket News.

The woman and all seized items were handed over to Phuket City Police for further legal proceedings. This raid highlights ongoing efforts to combat illegal tobacco trading and the risks posed by selling such products, particularly to vulnerable groups like minors.

With more raids expected, local law enforcement is sending a strong message that illegal sales will not be tolerated in Phuket.