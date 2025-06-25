Police uncover Thai nominee company in 500 million baht scheme

Thai police conducted searches in three provinces to target a nominee company run by Chinese investors that leased heavy machinery. It was discovered that Thai employees were designated as the company’s directors, with transactions exceeding 500 million baht.

Police Major General Thanphoom Charupraphat, commander of the Economic Crime Suppression Division, directed Police Colonel Naruephon Karuna and Police Colonel Krit Woratat to lead officers in executing search warrants at three locations today, June 25,

These included the company’s headquarters in Bangkok, a branch in Navanakorn, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, and another in Rayong province. The raid uncovered a company registration certificate, inventory listings, import and leasing documents, delivery records from 2568 (2025), and financial records. Nine company stamps were also seized.

Three people were arrested: 38 year old Wei, a Chinese national; 42 year old Punnada; and 39 year old Natrada. They face charges under the Foreign Business Act of 1999.

Initial investigations revealed that the company employed Thai nationals as nominees to operate heavy machinery imports and rentals, such as cranes and forklifts, bypassing legal requirements. The Chinese investors set up the company as a holding entity but did not engage in any actual business activities.

The company displayed interconnections through shared shareholder structures and financial dealings. Two Thai shareholders had no managerial roles and likely did not invest personally, as they were employees of the company.

Financial audits revealed a substantial transfer of over 50 million baht (US$1.5 million) from Chinese financiers, with over 500 million baht (US$15 million) circulating in company accounts. Documents also indicated the leasing of more than 250 heavy machinery units, including cranes and forklifts, from both domestic and international sources.

The accused denied all charges during interrogation and were handed over to investigators from the Economic Crime Suppression Division.

Further inquiries with company staff and the Thai shareholders confirmed that the business was primarily managed by Chinese nationals.

Additionally, QR codes linked to employees were used for transactions involving crane and heavy machinery rentals, suggesting potential income tax evasion. The investigation is ongoing to uncover further details, reported KhaoSod.

