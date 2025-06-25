Pattaya releases 100,000 shrimp and sea snails to boost marine life

Pattaya is taking significant steps to protect its coastal ecosystem with a major marine animal release event.

Deputy Mayor Krissana Boonsawat led the initiative, which saw the release of 100,000 juvenile whiteleg shrimp and 1,000 spotted Babylon sea snails into the sea off Jomtien Beach.

Organised in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries, the Coastal Aquaculture Research and Development Centre in Rayong, and the local Jomtien Beach fishing community, the event was aimed at boosting marine biodiversity and promoting sustainable tourism.

The release took place in the heart of the Jomtien fishing group area, with the marine animals carefully transported by small fishing boats to the offshore coral reef zones.

“This event reflects a joint effort between Pattaya City, the Department of Fisheries, and our local fishing group to conserve and increase the population of marine life in our waters,” Krissana said.

The deputy mayor highlighted the importance of preserving marine species, particularly the spotted Babylon sea snail, which presents unique breeding challenges. Unlike other species, spotted Babylon snails are more difficult to breed due to a variety of environmental factors.

“Salinity, water cleanliness, and plankton bloom events all play a role in the growth and survival of this species,” Krissana explained.

The release of these snails is part of a wider effort to ensure their survival and replenish the local population, vital for both ecological and commercial purposes, reported Pattaya Mail.

Pattaya, known for its vibrant tourism industry, also has a rich seafood culture. The release event aligns with the city’s commitment to maintaining the health of its coastal ecosystem.

Krissana added, “As a popular tourist destination, Pattaya’s marine life is central to the local economy. Sustainable fishing practices and marine conservation are crucial to ensuring our resources remain abundant for future generations.”

This latest effort is part of Pattaya’s broader marine conservation initiatives, which aim to support the local fishing community, protect endangered species, and promote sustainable tourism. With these continued efforts, Pattaya is strengthening its position as a leader in marine preservation and eco-tourism.