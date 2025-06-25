Teenagers arrested for bombing outside Chai Wan Hospital

Thirteen unruly teenagers were apprehended following an incident where they threw homemade bombs outside Chai Wan Hospital in Udon Thani.

The explosions, eight in total, alarmed patients and medical staff. The group, who were later caught by the police, claimed they had learnt to create the bombs via the popular YouTube channel.

Police Colonel Ratphonchai Pensongkhram from Chai Wan Police Station invited the parents of the teenagers for a discussion about the incident.

According to the teenagers, the motive behind the bombing was to intimidate a rival group with whom they had longstanding conflicts. The group was led by a 17 year old, who is also the nephew of a former district mayor of Chai Wan.

Upon questioning, it was revealed that ten of the teenagers are currently enrolled in a local secondary school, while three attend a primary school. Most of them have long hair.

Pol. Col. Ratphonchai inquired about their school attendance, asking one of the teenagers about his current grade and if he knew his homeroom teacher. The teenager responded, “I’m in Grade 7, but I don’t know my teacher.”

When asked to solve a simple multiplication problem, “What is 4 times 5?” the teenager hesitated before incorrectly answering “25.” Pol. Col. Ratphonchai remarked, “This is what happens when you don’t attend school.”

The police warned the teenagers and their guardians not to repeat such actions. The teenagers and their parents expressed their gratitude and assured that they would face legal consequences if there were any future disturbances, regardless of their age, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, in Ratsada, Phuket, a homemade bomb disguised as a decorative garland exploded in a residential garden on the afternoon of June 13, leaving two people with minor injuries. Police are currently pursuing a group of teenagers believed to be behind the incident.