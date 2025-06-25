Man arrested in Pattaya for copper rods theft worth 100,000 baht

A 45 year old man was apprehended by police while visiting his wife in Pattaya Special Prison yesterday, June 24. He, Yongyut, stands accused of stealing copper lightning rods from numerous petrol stations across Chon Buri, causing damage exceeding 100,000 baht.

The arrest was conducted by Police Lieutenant Colonel Kornpong Sukwisit, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation at Bang Lamung Police Station, together with Police Lieutenant Wuthipong Kasa and the investigation team.

Yongyut, also known as Yut, is from Samut Prakan and has been identified as a major suspect in a series of thefts. During his visit to his wife, who is also imprisoned for a similar offence, police set a trap at the prison entrance and successfully detained him for questioning.

The case emerged following incidents of lightning rod thefts towards the end of May through June in the areas under Bang Lamung, Laem Chabang, Si Racha, and most recently, Saen Suk Police Stations. The perpetrator would disguise himself as an electrician to gain access to the sites during the day and then steal the rods to sell.

Surveillance footage from the petrol stations provided clear evidence leading investigators to Yongyut. It was discovered that he used a motorcycle to commit similar thefts four to five times.

Yongyut confessed to the crimes, admitting that he stole the copper to strip and sell it, earning between 1,000 and 1,500 baht (US$30 to US$46) each time. He claimed that his income from collecting bamboo shoots was insufficient, prompting him to seek additional funds to pay for his room, support his wife in prison, gamble online, and buy methamphetamine.

Yongyut now faces charges of theft using a vehicle and illegal use of a category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine). Legal proceedings are set to follow, reported KhaoSod.

