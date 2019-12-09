Thai army takes delivery of Chinese battle tanks | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai army takes delivery of Chinese battle tanks
Thailand’s Army has taken delivery of Chinese tanks and armoured personnel carriers, just three months after receiving armoured infantry vehicles from the US.
The army received 10 shiny new tanks and 38 armoured personnel carriers from China. All the hardware was taken to the Adisorn Cavalry Centre in Saraburi province for inspection.
The government hasn’t officially acknowledged its Chinese acquisitions and there has been fierce domestic criticism over its defense budget during an economic slowdown.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government has allocated 233 billion baht (7.7 billion $US) for security in fiscal year 2020, when Thailand’s economy is expected to to slow to 2.5-3% growth.
The US froze 4.7 million dollars worth of military aid and cancelled security agreements with Thailand in May 2014, after Prayut, then the head of the Thai Army, led a bloodless coup that deposed elected PM Yingluck Shinawatra.
The cancellation was a result of the US Foreign Assistance Act, which bars the US from sending aid to countries whose elected governments have been toppled by coup. Military ties improved when civilian rule was officially restored this year, although critics allege Prayut manipulated the election.
The latest delivery from China was part of a 50 tank deal ordered in 2016 by the Thai military government. The deal was worth about 7 billion baht ($231 million), the Chiang Rai Times reports
Thailand has also agreed to buy three Chinese submarines, worth 36 billion baht ($1.1 billion), with the first delivery expected within five to six years.
The NCPO approved the budget for the first submarine in January 2017 after delaying the purchase the previous year due to public criticism. In September this year Thailand also signed a deal with China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation for an amphibious landing platform dock warship.
As part of its military modernisation, Thailand will also buy eight Boeing attack helicopters and related hardware from the USs in a deal worth 400 million dollars, and 70 Stryker armoured personnel carriers worth 5.4 billion baht ($175 million) according to US officials.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Business
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
PHOTO: Airbnb and other accommodation-share businesses, plus a glut of newly opened hotels rooms across the country, is putting pressure on the traditional hotel model
The Thai Hotels Association has again asked for a meeting with the Minister of the Interior to discuss the impact of short-term rentals and home sharing services like Airbnb on the domestic hotel business. The Assoication’s president Supawan Tanomkieatipume reminds him Thai law officially doesn’t, technically, allow owners of condos to rent out their units for less than 30 days without a hotel licence.
But he acknowledges that the practice is widespread and almost impossible to police.
“THA has no intention of seeking a ban on these services in Thailand. We just want the government to issue suitable regulations on the operations of these service providers, and enforce related laws to protect customers.”
Supawan acknowledges that the tourist numbers are still reaching almost last year’s levels but says that the both accommodation-sharing services and a surfeit of new hotel rooms available is cutting into his members’ bottom-lines.
His solution would make owners offering short-term rentals and home sharing services be required to register with the Ministry and apply for a business licence, the same as for hotel operators, and display their licence numbers when advertising.
THA also wants to count them in the total number of hotel operators, so the government can design measures to promote hotels based on the actual number of businesses in the market.
“A preliminary survey by THA shows that there are over 21,000 providers of accommodations not listed as hotels scattered around Bangkok and tourist cities. Without knowing the actual number of competitors, hotel entrepreneurs face the risk of room oversupply.”
Statistics published by Airbnb earlier this year showed that home sharing generated more than 33.8 billion baht to property owners and the surrounding communities.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Rai
British diver’s lawyer claims jury blundered in Elon Musk defamation trial
PHOTO: Getty Images
“That is a serious problem. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a bullying billionaire or a penniless troll, that behaviour is destructive.” – Vernon Unsworth’s lawyer, Mark Stephens
Elon Musk could face a retrial in his defamation case after a lawyer for the British cave diver Vernon Unsworth, based in Chiang Rai, claimed the jury blundered. The Tesla founder had a spat with diver Vernon Unsworth over the rescue of 13 young men trapped in the flooded Tham Luang cave in June and July last year. Read The Thaiger story of the trial verdict HERE.
In a Twitter spat in July last year, the US Tech-guru branded Vernon as the “pedo guy”. Vernon had criticised Elon’s offer of an ‘escape tube’ saying it was (paraphrasing) impractical and just a ‘vanity project’ by the American tech crusader – the founder of Space X and Tesla electric cars.
At the time Vernon branded Elon’s gesture a “PR stunt”, telling him to “stick his submarine where it hurts”.
On Friday Elon Musk told the court the phrase “pedo guy” was a common slur in South Africa where he grew up. But Vernon claimed the remarks were effectively “a life sentence without parole”, saying the defamatory comment would ‘stick’ even though Elon later retracted them.
Vernon Unsworth made a claim for US$190 million in damages but Elon Musk was cleared of the defamation suit last Friday.
Now Vernon’s lawyer, Mark Stephens, claims post-verdict interviews with jurors show they decided the tycoon was not liable because he did not name Mr Unsworth in his tweet, according to an article in the mirror.co.uk.
Mr. Stephens claims the jurors made a mistake that could set a dangerous precedent for future ‘Twitter’ based defamation cases.
“We all know jurors make mistakes on occasion.”
SOURCE: mirror.co.uk
PHOTO: Vernon Unsworth arrives for the trial verdict last Friday – Getty Images
Thailand
You introduce new visa requirements? We don’t send any tours.” – Taiwan
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
“This is not the first time the Thailand Trade and Economic Office has come under fire for enforcing unpopular policies that were introduced without a lot of thought.”
It’s now emerged that the proposed requirement for Taiwanese tourists to submit financial statements to obtain a Thai visa happened after the Travel Agents Association of Taiwan threatened to boycott tours to Thailand. Nothing like a threat of tourist numbers to convince the Thai government to review its stance on the Taiwanese tourists’ visas!
In November the Thailand Trade and Economic Office in Taipei announced a new policy requiring tourist visa applicants to submit submit bank details for the previous three months to prove that they could cover their travel expenses. Unlike in the past, they would also be required to apply online for an appointment, then submit the documents in person.
The new policy, which was to take effect on December 1, would have eventually applied to Taiwan, China, Britain and France. The TTEO says it chose Taiwan to implement the procedure because of its “advanced information technology”.
Travel Agents Association of Taiwan chairman Hsiao Po-jen (蕭博仁) says the Taiwanese ministry should halt its visa-waiver program for Thai tourists.”
Travellers and travel agents in Taiwan have said the policy was disrespectful and said the Taiwanese government humiliated itself by agreeing to it. But the TTEO decided on the policy unilaterally and the Taiwan government was not involved, according to a spokesperson
The China News Agency reports that the plan will now be postponed until March 1 “to give applicants sufficient time to prepare and to acquaint themselves with the new method”.
Nearly 700,000 Taiwanese tourists travel to Thailand each year.
“Why do they need a financial statement when they apply for visas? Taiwan is not a third world country,” the head of the Travel Agent Association of Taiwan said. “The policy is just ridiculous.”
Many people also complained that they couldn’t even access the new online visa-application system.”
This is not the first time the TTEO has come under fire for enforcing unpopular policies that were introduced without a lot of thought. Last year, the Association protested a proposed 470 baht increase in visa fees, threatening to stop sending tourists to Thailand. The proposal was eventually scrapped
SOURCE: Taipei Times
