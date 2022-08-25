Connect with us

Phuket

Foreign woman in Phuket went for night swim, locals thought she had drowned

Published

 on 

Rescue workers arrived on the scene, photo by The Phuket Express.

A foreign woman in Phuket gave locals a bit of a fright last night when she went out for a swim at Kamala Beach with her dog. Fifteen minutes later, the locals saw the dog alone on the beach without the woman. Fearing the worst, they called rescue workers to help search for her.

But after the rescuers arrived, the woman came up from the water perfectly fine. She apologized for worrying people since she had gone fairly far from the shore. She told locals, however, that she was an experienced swimmer. The woman promised she would not swim at night and scare locals again.

Although the woman emerged from the water unharmed, locals did have reasons to fear the worst. Several people have drowned in Phuket in recent months, as Thailand’s monsoon season continues to cause stormy seas. Last month, a Vietnamese woman and her daughter drowned at Naithon Beach in the Thalang district. In the same month, a Thai doctor and a British tourist both drowned at Kata Beach when the doctor tried to save the tourist.

But luckily, this story has a happier ending, as the woman night swimming at Kamala Beach had just swum far off from the shore.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express

 

Recent comments:
Noble_Design
2022-08-25 15:34
Good to see a society concerned about the well being of others even if they are of different nationalities
Venusianhart
2022-08-25 15:42
6 minutes ago, Noble_Design said: Good to see a society concerned about the well being of others even if they are of different nationalities ...And even if they are total idiots! 
Noble_Design
2022-08-25 15:46
2 minutes ago, Venusianhart said: ...And even if they are total idiots!  Depends... if the idiot is a hot young lady everything is forgiven. E.g. the foreigner lady who ate at the spirit house's table recently.  
HolyCowCm
2022-08-25 15:57
Lakes, rivers, pools ok, but not a fan of swimming in the ocean at night especially with the rip currents down there at this time of year. No thanks. A

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

