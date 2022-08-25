Foreign woman in Phuket went for night swim, locals thought she had drowned

A foreign woman in Phuket gave locals a bit of a fright last night when she went out for a swim at Kamala Beach with her dog. Fifteen minutes later, the locals saw the dog alone on the beach without the woman. Fearing the worst, they called rescue workers to help search for her.

But after the rescuers arrived, the woman came up from the water perfectly fine. She apologized for worrying people since she had gone fairly far from the shore. She told locals, however, that she was an experienced swimmer. The woman promised she would not swim at night and scare locals again.

Although the woman emerged from the water unharmed, locals did have reasons to fear the worst. Several people have drowned in Phuket in recent months, as Thailand’s monsoon season continues to cause stormy seas. Last month, a Vietnamese woman and her daughter drowned at Naithon Beach in the Thalang district. In the same month, a Thai doctor and a British tourist both drowned at Kata Beach when the doctor tried to save the tourist.

But luckily, this story has a happier ending, as the woman night swimming at Kamala Beach had just swum far off from the shore.

