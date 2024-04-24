Thai agencies launch e-system to streamline corporate data

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Office of the Public Sector Development Commission (OPDC), and the Business Development Department have collaborated to implement an electronic system streamlining corporate data. This highly anticipated paperless system is projected to save residents and entrepreneurs up to 7 billion baht annually.

Sanan Angubolkul, the chamber’s chairman, stated that the project eliminates the need for business operators to sign and submit numerous paper documents, which was a tedious and time-consuming process. The electronic system, championed by the OPDC and the Business Development Department, is now fully operational across 10 public service agencies.

As a result of this digital overhaul, state agencies no longer require hard copies of documents from those seeking public services. This shift towards digitalisation has led to a significant reduction in document retrieval procedures by up to 392 and an approximate cost saving of 800 baht per transaction. Given an annual estimate of 8.8 million transactions, the potential annual savings could reach 7 billion baht, according to state agencies.

Beyond streamlining processes and generating cost savings, this initiative allows state agencies to provide more transparent and effective services digitally. This aligns with the digital government model spearheaded by Estonia.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Business Development Department, noted that this collaborative digitalisation effort will eliminate redundant work among state agencies, abbreviate document procedures, and reduce costs for the business sector and the public. This aligns with the country’s digital government policy.

The 10 pilot state agencies include the Food and Drug Administration, Land Department, Treasury Department, Office of the Board of Investment, Industrial Works Department, Excise Department, Bank of Thailand, Customs Department, Comptroller-General’s Department, and Revenue Department.

Onfa Vejjajiva, secretary-general of the OPDC, emphasised the importance of digital technology in linking and sharing government information to increase efficiency in public services. The OPDC has enacted several legislative measures to facilitate this digital transformation, including the Facilitation of Official Permission Granting Act of 2015, the Public Administration and Services Delivery Act of 2019, and the Electronic Operations Act of 2022.

The agency is currently discussing with 20 state agencies about sharing corporate data, including the 10 currently piloting the project, reported Bangkok Post.

The remaining 10 agencies, primarily those related to fisheries and the Finance Ministry, are expected to join the scheme this year.