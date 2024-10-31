Teenagers’ trouble brews: Duo ‘crashes’ party, sparks punch-up

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Two teenagers forcibly entered a home where four men were drinking and instigated a confrontation, resulting in a physical altercation. The incident, which took place yesterday, October 30, at 10.30pm, led to the police from Non Sung Police Station in Udon Thani being summoned to a village in the Non Sung sub-district.

Upon arrival, the police found the two teenagers, identified as Weerayuth and Theerapol, subdued and injured, seated on the floor. Both were charged and taken into custody to face further legal proceedings.

A local who was also injured in the ordeal recounted the events leading up to the incident. While he and his friends were enjoying drinks at home, two unfamiliar teenage individuals suddenly barged in, demanding to know, “Who has a problem?”

One of the intruders proceeded to assault a friend of the resident with a beer bottle, catching everyone off guard as no prior conflict had existed between the groups. In the chaos, one of the residents retaliated by striking back with a chair.

However, one of the intruders drew a gun from his waist, using it to threaten and slap one of the residents, all the while searching for a person named Ta. As the situation escalated, the intruders attempted to leave but continued to taunt the residents, claiming that the residents were “from a different generation.”

Confused by the unexpected aggression, the residents noticed that the gun was unloaded and approached the intruders to question their motives. With communication breaking down, the four residents eventually overpowered and subdued the teenagers until police arrived, reported KhaoSod.

Many are bewildered by the teenagers’ actions, given the absence of any known dispute between them and the residents. Udon Thani police are now investigating the incident further, aiming to understand the motivations behind the teenagers’ actions and ensure justice is served.

