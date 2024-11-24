Monk defrocked after drug raid at Khon Kaen monastic site

Image: KhaoSod

Police swooped on a monastic site in Chum Phae district, Khon Kaen province, following complaints from villagers about non-monastic activities. One monk was found with a positive drug test and was immediately defrocked.

The incident took place yesterday, November 23, when Aoychai Khamboonruang, the district chief of Chum Phae, along with Rakchat Rueangcharoen, the superintendent of Chum Phae Police Station, and senior officer Nakorn Suparn, directed a team led by Somkit Chamnigul, the head of security, and Sommai Bunhuad, acting headman of Nong Phai subdistrict, to inspect the monastic site located in Chum Phae subdistrict.

The operation was prompted by concerns of locals regarding rituals being performed at the site, which they claimed were not in line with monastic duties. These rituals, known as cutting karma and fate, raised suspicions and accusations that they deviated from traditional Buddhist practices.

During the inspection, police conducted urine tests on six monks residing at the site. The tests revealed that one monk, 57 years old, had a purple urine result, indicating the presence of illegal substances. This discovery led to immediate action.

The monk was escorted to the Chum Phae subdistrict chief monk to undergo defrocking procedures. Following this, he was taken to Chum Phae Hospital for further drug screening.

After confirming the presence of illegal substances, the monk was officially arrested and documented at the Chum Phae District Office.

Subsequently, he was handed over to investigators at Chum Phae Police Station to face legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

This incident raises broader questions about the role of religious institutions in the community and the importance of maintaining transparency and adherence to religious doctrine. It also underscores the need for ongoing monitoring and regulation of monastic sites to prevent potential misuse or deviation from established practices.

While the primary focus was on the specific ritual practices, the incident also shed light on drug use within religious communities.