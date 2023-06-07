Superheroes gather at homemade pizza-burger joint for vibrant grand opening

Photo Courtesy of Khaosod

Worldwide superheroes gathered to launch a pizza and burger restaurant offering homemade delicacies and colourful entertainment at The Box Homemade Pizza & Burger today, located in front of CJ Supermarket near the Sam Liam community market in Khon Kaen City Municipality. With a special buy one, get one free promotion on small-sized pizzas, the grand opening attracted a large crowd, especially children and local passersby.

What captured the customers’ interest were the costumed superhero friends of the shop owner, mostly fancy runners who had assisted in creating a lively and colourful atmosphere for the opening day. They were dressed as popular superheroes, such as Maleficent, Gold Cross, Sagittarius, Dinosaur, Iron Man, and Batman, enthusiastically inviting customers with their energetic performances, generating smiles and laughter while drawing great interest from the crowd.

Follow us on :













Premrutai Summaripa, the 45 year old owner of The Box Homemade Pizza & Burger, mentioned that she personally loves pizza and pasta and regularly studies recipes from Youtube videos. Premrutai has adjusted her homemade recipes according to her preferences and tastes, receiving approval from her husband and children. She prides herself on the hand-kneaded dough, homemade sauces, and high-quality ingredients. For Premrutai, the key to success is to make the food as if it were for her own family, reported Khaosod.

The menu at The Box Homemade includes pizzas, pasta, and burgers. In the future, more diverse dishes will be added to cater to the customers’ demands and desires. Premrutai ensures that every meal is freshly prepared by her and her family, stating, “We lose nothing by giving our best.” Already a fan of fancy-dress running events, she invited her fellow runners and friends to join the superhero restaurant’s lively opening, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response, particularly from children.