Teen escapes injury as venomous snake falls onto head

Image courtesy of Sanook

A 15 years old girl narrowly escaped injury after a snake dropped from the ceiling onto her head in her family home in Nonthaburi, Thailand, causing a commotion. The venomous serpent was later captured by emergency personnel, averting further danger.

According to the report, a CCTV camera captured the moment when the snake fell from an opening in the ceiling and landed on the unsuspecting teenager’s head at her residence, located at 111/11 Bang Bua Thong, Nonthaburi, on June 16, 2023, around 7.16pm. The house owner quickly contacted emergency services for help in removing the snake from their home.

By 10pm, the homeowner, Namkhaeng, 46 years old, discovered a small gap in the house’s structural beams, where the snake had entered. She placed a piece of paper over the hole temporarily, intending to call a technician to fix the issue later.

Upon further inquiry, Namkhaeng explained that she normally sat in that particular spot; however, her daughter happened to be there that day. As she was about to go to bed, the snake suddenly fell, causing her daughter to jump away in fear. Initially sceptical, Namkhaeng didn’t believe her daughter, but upon further investigation, she found the snake and identified it as a venomous species.

It was later revealed that the snake was a highly aggressive species, as it exhibited threatening behaviour throughout the rescue mission by the emergency personnel.

The homeowner expressed her shock at discovering the snake was venomous and expressed relief that it did not bite her daughter. Following the incident, she plans to have a technician seal any gaps or openings that could potentially allow snakes or other poisonous animals to enter the house, reports Sanook.

