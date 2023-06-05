Toilet terror: Python’s restroom wriggle shocks couple in Thailand

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

Residents have been advised to check toilets before use after one stunned couple discovered a 3-metre python taking a nap in their toilet in Nonthaburi, Thailand. The slippery snake was successfully captured after a 20-minute struggle.

Yesterday at 10pm, a couple living in village No. 3, Phimonrat Subdistrict, Bang Bua Thong District, Nonthaburi Province, reported the presence of a large, almost 3 metre-long python coiled inside their toilet bowl.

The incident took place in a two-storey house where rescue worker Viroj Boonthai played a key role in capturing the snake while a rescue team from Nonthaburi’s Emergency Services 191 dashed to the scene.

After 20 challenging minutes, the team successfully removed the python from the toilet bowl using long tongs and rope. Following the incident, the snake was released into the wild, far away from residential areas.

The shocked 50 year old rescue worker advised the public to flush their toilets before entering the bathroom, to detect any unusual objects and avoid any potential dangers.

Suwimon, the 59 year old homeowner, told Sanook that she always squirts the toilet bowl with a cleaning liquid bottle to act as a deterrent to any creepy crawlies. Imagine her surprise when she opened the lid to discover a dark, strange mess within. She quickly closed the lid, left the bathroom, locked the door, and told her boyfriend.

The couple experienced a similar incident last year when her boyfriend discovered a snake on the toilet lid, raising its head. They initially didn’t recognise it as a snake due to the python’s enormous size.

Kittisak, a 65 year old retired official and neighbour of Suwimon, revealed that her boyfriend asked him for help and led him to the bathroom.

Kittisak turned on the light and tapped on the closed toilet lid, where he heard strange noises. Realising something was not right but unsure of what lay inside the bowl, he called the rescue team for assistance and went to meet them while the couple awaited help.

This story isn’t an isolated case. Read HERE for more wonderfully weird snake stories around Thailand.