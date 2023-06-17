Chon Buri Crash: Woman Dies as Car Flips Several Times

Image courtesy of Khaosod Online

A tragic car accident claimed the life of a 30 years old woman in Chon Buri province when her vehicle lost control, collided with a footpath, and rolled several times. The incident took place near a company in the Panthong district, with witnesses providing harrowing accounts of the scene. This incident was reported to the Phan Thong police station at 5.30am, on June 17, 2023.

The vehicle involved was a Toyota Corolla bearing licence plate number Cole 5924, Chon Buri. The extensively damaged car was found on its roof, with the deceased woman, Saowalak (surname withheld), trapped underneath. Authorities had to spend about an hour using cutting tools to retrieve her body. A preliminary examination revealed a broken neck and multiple injuries on the body.

An 18 years old witness, Phi (pseudonym), shared his account of the accident, stating that he saw the car speed along the right lane, suddenly swerve off the road, and proceed to flip multiple times. He immediately alerted emergency services to provide assistance.

Ketnika (surname withheld), the owner of a food stall near the accident site, expressed her shock after witnessing the crash and asked her husband to attend to the scene while she awaited emergency personnel. A rescuer, 33 years old Jirasak Photichlang, explained that upon receiving the notification, he rushed to the scene where he found the victim’s body pinned under the vehicle, necessitating the use of cutting tools to free her.

The road where the accident occurred is known as a straight stretch with some bends, and the high speeds of motorists frequently cause accidents. Emergency workers warn drivers to be more cautious while using this road.

The police are now reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and conducting in-depth interviews with witnesses to gather more information about the incident, reports Sanook.

