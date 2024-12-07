Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car

Photo via KhaoSod

A collision between a car and a motorcycle resulted in the tragic death of a teenage girl, with police discovering 400 meth pills in the car involved. The car driver, 71 year old Chanyut, denies ownership of the drugs, questioning why would he wait for the police if they were his.

Police Captain Prem Tiamtua of Udon Thani City Police Station received a report of the accident, which occurred yesterday, December 6, at a bridge over the Ban Lueam drainage canal in Udon Thani.

Responding to the scene, investigators, a forensic doctor from Udon Thani Central Hospital, and rescue volunteers from the Promotion of Virtue Foundation found a white sedan with a damaged grille and bonnet parked in the middle of the road.

The motorcycle lay overturned at the rear of the car, and the body of the 16 year old girl, given the pseudonym A, was discovered in front of the vehicle. Another injured woman was rushed to the hospital by emergency responders.

Upon inspecting the sedan, investigators found two bags containing a total of 400 meth pills. Chanyut, the driver, explained that he was driving along the canal from Nong Samrong Municipality, heading towards a shopping mall.

He stated that he stopped at the intersection and bridge, which lacked traffic signals, and proceeded to cross. However, the motorcycle approached at high speed from Ban Chiang Yuen, heading into Udon Thani City, resulting in a collision at the intersection. His car lost control and struck the bridge, while the deceased was thrown from the motorcycle, landing in front of his car.

Chanyut claimed the car belonged to his daughter, who works in Bangkok, leaving the vehicle at home for him to use for taking his grandchild to school. After the accident, locals came to assist, and a crane was used to lift the car, leading to the discovery of the drug bags inside.

He expressed confusion over the presence of the drugs, stating he was unaware of their origin and, had he known about the illegal substances, he would have disposed of them. His perplexity was evident as he questioned why he would wait for the police if the drugs were his, considering his age and lack of interest in using methamphetamine.

Despite his denial, police charged Chanyut with possession of a category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) and detained him for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.