Thailand’s VAT hike: Restaurant and hotel sectors’ suggestions

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 15:54, 07 December 2024| Updated: 15:57, 07 December 2024
67 2 minutes read
Thailand’s VAT hike: Restaurant and hotel sectors’ suggestions
PM Paetongtarn backtracks on VAT hike | Photo via Pattaya Mail

A proposed increase in the value-added tax (VAT) rate from 7% to 15% has sparked significant concern among Thailand’s restaurant and hotel industries.

Although the plans for the VAT hike are now reportedly scrapped, Sorathep Rojpotjanaruch, who leads the Thai Restaurant Business Association, expressed alarm over the potential consequences this tax hike could have on the already struggling restaurant sector.

Advertisements

Many establishments have shut down this year, and Sorathep fears the increase could lead to even more closures.

The restaurant industry faces a unique challenge because while VAT is applied to food sales, it cannot be deducted from the purchase of raw materials like fresh produce. Sorathep highlighted the difficult position this places businesses in, as they would need to either close down or pass the increased costs on to consumers.

Related news

He projected a rise in food prices by 20 to 25% should the VAT hike be implemented.

Sorathep urged governments to rethink the proposal, suggesting that instead of a sharp VAT increase, policymakers could raise the VAT registration threshold from 1.8 million to 2.5 million baht. Additionally, allowing a 25% tax deduction for agricultural raw materials, which are currently non-deductible, could help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) stay afloat.

Businesses suffer

Advertisements

Sorathep also criticised comparisons to European countries where VAT rates exceed 20%, noting that such comparisons ignore the differences in living costs and incomes. In Thailand, the VAT increase would not be offset by higher wages, leaving both businesses and consumers to shoulder the burden.

He warned that without the right adjustments, the proposed policy could drive more businesses out of the tax system, thereby reducing government revenue and accelerating the closure of SMEs that are already trying to survive in a challenging economic climate.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, President of the Thai Hotels Association, echoed Sorathep’s concerns, noting that the VAT increase would likely discourage spending and elevate costs for hotels. For those offering fixed-rate room packages, which already include VAT, absorbing the higher tax burden without increasing rates would be particularly challenging.

Thienprasit suggested a gradual increase to 10% to be more feasible, highlighting the fragile economic recovery and cautious consumer spending as reasons for a more measured approach. He also emphasised the importance of immediate government action to stimulate spending as the new year approaches.

Thienprasit speculated that the VAT hike proposal could be a way to gauge public reaction. He called for clear communication from the government regarding the potential benefits and impacts of such an increase, stressing the need for transparency and understanding among both businesses and consumers, reported Pattaya News.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why might a sudden VAT increase from 7% to 15% be particularly damaging to Thailand’s restaurant industry?

Restaurants can’t offset VAT on raw materials, leading to costlier food prices or closures.

How could raising the VAT registration threshold help small businesses in Thailand?

It allows smaller enterprises to operate without the higher tax burden, aiding survival and growth.

What are the potential risks of comparing Thailand’s VAT rates to European levels?

It overlooks differences in living costs and income, potentially causing undue strain on Thai consumers.

What could be the implications of businesses exiting the tax system due to increased VAT?

Government revenue may decrease, exacerbating the economic challenges and SME closures.

What if the Thai government implemented a gradual VAT increase instead of a sharp rise?

A slower increase to 10% could ease the transition, maintaining consumer spending and economic stability.

Latest Thailand News
Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car Crime News

Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car

9 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s VAT hike: Restaurant and hotel sectors&#8217; suggestions Business News

Thailand’s VAT hike: Restaurant and hotel sectors’ suggestions

37 minutes ago
Man found with 18 stab wounds in rice field, CCTV footage released Crime News

Man found with 18 stab wounds in rice field, CCTV footage released

1 hour ago
Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock Crime News

Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock

2 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s ongoing struggle of managing railway road traffic Pattaya News

Pattaya’s ongoing struggle of managing railway road traffic

2 hours ago
Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman Crime News

Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman

3 hours ago
Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger Phuket News

Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger

3 hours ago
Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar Thailand News

Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar

4 hours ago
Thai pilots oppose foreign pilots on domestic routes amid tourism surge Aviation News

Thai pilots oppose foreign pilots on domestic routes amid tourism surge

5 hours ago
Bangkok named world&#8217;s most visited city with 32.4m tourists Bangkok News

Bangkok named world’s most visited city with 32.4m tourists

5 hours ago
Justice Ministry denies parole rule tailored for Yingluck Shinawatra Politics News

Justice Ministry denies parole rule tailored for Yingluck Shinawatra

6 hours ago
Fire destroys five cars in Nonthaburi garage blaze Thailand News

Fire destroys five cars in Nonthaburi garage blaze

6 hours ago
Pheu Thai Party proposes bill to limit Thai military&#8217;s power Politics News

Pheu Thai Party proposes bill to limit Thai military’s power

7 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold snap and coastal thunderstorms Thailand News

Thailand braces for cold snap and coastal thunderstorms

7 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 6 to 8) Events

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 6 to 8)

23 hours ago
Thai woman finds rare Moonrat in southern Thailand canal (video) South Thailand News

Thai woman finds rare Moonrat in southern Thailand canal (video)

24 hours ago
Taxing times: Thai PM backtracks on VAT hike after public outcry Business News

Taxing times: Thai PM backtracks on VAT hike after public outcry

24 hours ago
2 Thai women arrested for tricking young virgins into prostitution Crime News

2 Thai women arrested for tricking young virgins into prostitution

24 hours ago
Mile high sex: Swissair faces blowback over viral in-flight video Bangkok News

Mile high sex: Swissair faces blowback over viral in-flight video

1 day ago
Bangkok faces alarming PM2.5 pollution spike, 32 districts affected Bangkok News

Bangkok faces alarming PM2.5 pollution spike, 32 districts affected

1 day ago
Thailand seeks US direct flights amid airline hesitance Aviation News

Thailand seeks US direct flights amid airline hesitance

1 day ago
Gold rush goes bust: Prices nosedive as market loses glitter Thailand News

Gold rush goes bust: Prices nosedive as market loses glitter

1 day ago
2 year old Thai boy crashes motorcycle into glass door, injuring mum Thailand News

2 year old Thai boy crashes motorcycle into glass door, injuring mum

1 day ago
Bank loan growth to shrink despite Q4 rise in retail lending Business News

Bank loan growth to shrink despite Q4 rise in retail lending

1 day ago
Thailand’s EV market hits a speed bump in incentive race (video) Business News

Thailand’s EV market hits a speed bump in incentive race (video)

1 day ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

Related Articles

Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock

Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock

Published: 14:53, 07 December 2024
Pattaya&#8217;s ongoing struggle of managing railway road traffic

Pattaya’s ongoing struggle of managing railway road traffic

Published: 14:29, 07 December 2024
Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman

Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman

Published: 13:57, 07 December 2024
Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar

Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar

Published: 12:51, 07 December 2024