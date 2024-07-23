Thai teen attacked by neighbour after unfriending on Facebook

Picture courtesy of Pixabay from pexels.com

A 14 year old girl was attacked by a neighbour at her home after unfriending them on Facebook. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of the minors involved.

The attack occurred after the girl’s aunt requested help from activist Kan Chom Phalang. The neighbour, angered by the girl unfriending them on Facebook, stormed into the house and assaulted her.

This neighbour had previously sent threatening messages to the girl’s sister through her and even attacked the sister twice for not helping sell kratom juice.

Kan Chom Phalang expressed his disbelief at the situation.

“This is absurd. The neighbour has no right to assault her for unfriending them on Facebook.”

On the latest development, Kan Chom Phalang accompanied the victim to meet with the superintendent of Bang Phli Police Station. The family reported the matter on July 18, and the police assured full cooperation in the case.

Physical assaults

However, the girl’s family revealed that they had faced threats and harassment from the neighbour before. The girl’s aunt explained that the neighbour had been aggressive towards her sister for not selling kratom juice, leading to physical assaults within the house.

The attack on the 14 year old girl happened while she was still in her school uniform. The neighbour, after committing the act, threatened the entire family and had a companion film the incident, later sharing the footage publicly.

Bang Phli Police Station superintendent confirmed that they are investigating the case and have identified the perpetrator. The police are also coordinating with professionals to ensure the safety and well-being of the girl during this process.

The girl’s father initially decided not to pursue the case further but her mother, who works in Chon Buri, insisted on seeking justice upon learning about the assault.

The police have considered the legal implications of the assault. The attack, which occurred at 7am, constitutes trespassing and physical assault. The severity of the assault charge depends on the medical assessment of the injury, which the girl has not undergone yet. Police are relying on the video evidence to proceed with the case.

Drug-related offences

The police assured the family that they would protect the victim and have increased patrols in the area. They also noted that the perpetrator has no outstanding warrants but has a history of drug-related offences, the superintendent mentioned.

“We will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the victim and bring the perpetrator to justice.”

The issue of kratom juice sales has also been highlighted. The police have been working to eliminate the sale of kratom juice in the area, which has affected students negatively. The family of the victim hopes that the authorities will take strict action against the neighbour to prevent further incidents.

The girl’s mother is expected to provide additional statements to the police, which will help clarify the situation further. The police are determined to proceed with the case, ensuring that the legal process is followed thoroughly, reported Khaosod.