Surin man travels 2,589 kilometres to witness snow in China

A young man from Surin Province completed a daring journey from Thailand to China, spanning a staggering 2,589 kilometres.

Riding a Honda Wave motorcycle through rugged terrain, the man embarked on this adventure to fulfil his dream of riding through snow, a quest that took seven days to complete, starting on March 17.

The man who goes by the name Pan Kaewplang on Facebook, chronicled his extraordinary expedition, sharing his first-ever experience with snow and the trust in his motorcycle’s capabilities to conquer the challenging journey. His post, which quickly gained traction among netizens, showcased a mix of awe and encouragement, with comments ranging from admiration to envy for his adventurous spirit.

Pan, the son of local DJ Pisee Kaewplang, named his trusty Honda Wave, Hao Dong and set out from Surin with dreams larger than the distance that lay ahead. His aspirations weren’t just about conquering the snow-covered roads, he also playfully mentioned the prospect of flirting with girls along the way, adding a light-hearted twist to his otherwise strenuous trip.

The voyage began on March 17 as Pan and his friends left Surin, heading towards the Chong Chom border crossing. They rode through Laos to make their way into China, a journey that would demand seven days of resilience and determination, reported KhaoSod.

After sharing his experience online, Pan’s post sparked a flurry of reactions, with many expressing their admiration for his boldness and some voicing their desire to embark on similar adventures.

