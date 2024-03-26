Dive into Phuket Cannabis’s diverse strain paradise with an exclusive deal

PHOTO: Phuket Cannabis

Phuket Cannabis stands out in Phuket’s cannabis market with its vast and quality-rich catalogue of over 100 strains from California, British Columbia, and Thailand. They’re now offering The Thaiger readers an exclusive 20% off on all cannabis products and accessories, thanks to their collaboration with The Thaiger.

Unlock an Exclusive Experience with ‘THAIGER20’

Phuket Cannabis introduces a discount code for the readers of the Thaiger and this is the key to unlocking a 20% discount on the dispensary’s extensive selection of bongs and pipes. This discount will also extend to their diverse and extensive selection of cannabis strains as well as a testament to their goal of making their premium cannabis more accessible to casual enthusiasts and expert connoisseurs alike.

A diverse paradise of strains

Phuket Cannabis ensures to maintain a diverse variety of strains by updating its collection. With about more than 100 strains in circulation, there are daily arrivals that ensure that every visit to the dispensary is a new experience. There are quality strains in the store that range from the robust flavours and effect of Californian weed to the unmatched quality of British Columbia Canadian strains. However, they also maintain the unique charm of exotic, Thai-grown varieties in which Phuket Cannabis promises an extensive exploration of cannabis cultures from around the globe.

At Phuket Cannabis, every strain and product has a story that involves careful care, high quality, and insightful expertise. The dispensary prides itself in the meticulous selection that goes into each product which encompasses its diversity. Furthermore, the staff are knowledgable and passionate cannabis experts who will ensure that every customer’s needs and preferences are met with the utmost attention and care.

Accessible and affordable

With all of these products and strains, Phuket Cannabis is seeking to make these more accessible to a broader audience. This exclusive promotion seeks to bridge that gap where the readers of The Thaiger will have the opportunity to gain access to these with the special discount code “THAIGER20” for a 20% discount.

Join the community

Beyond the discounts and the diverse product range, Phuket Cannabis invites you to become part of a growing community. A community that values quality, diversity, and shared knowledge. By stepping into this dispensary, you’re not just accessing premium cannabis; you’re joining a movement towards a more open, inclusive, and educated cannabis culture.

Phuket Cannabis’s partnership with The Thaiger, highlighted by the exclusive “THAIGER20” discount code, marks a significant milestone in the journey towards more accessible cannabis experiences. With a commitment to quality, diversity, and community, this store is more than a dispensary; it’s a destination for those who seek the finest in cannabis culture. Embrace the opportunity to explore over 100 exotic weed strains and enjoy the benefits of premium accessories at unparalleled prices. Discover, experience, and join the community at Phuket Cannabis — where quality meets passion and affordability.

