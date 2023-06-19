Sukhothai residents report mysterious encounters at ancient Pu Wang Plarn shrine, winning lottery numbers revealed

PHOTO: Khaosod

Locals of Sukhothai are reportedly awed by the wonders of an ancient shrine of Pu Wang Plarn, after witnessing mysterious events involving a spectral long-haired woman and giant golden snake. The shrine, which has historical reverence, has also recently bestowed good fortune on several villagers by revealing winning lottery numbers.

Today, the local residents, including Charan, 67 years old, and Bualoy, 60 years old, said that the shrine, located near Wang Plarn Canal’s bridge in Muang District, has been respected and worshipped by villagers for centuries. The shrine offers protection and blessings, especially to those who show proper respect when approaching it, and is believed to bring success and fortune. However, those who disrespect it have faced unfortunate events, and in some extreme cases, even death.

Numerous eerie encounters have sprung up in the area surrounding the shrine. A fisherman encountered the ghostly figure of a long-haired woman in white, sitting on top of the shrine and making eye contact. In another case, children racing their bikes came across a giant golden snake blocking their path, causing them to crash. Such encounters have further cemented the shrine’s legendary status among the local community.

The stories do not end there. Construction workers building a concrete bridge over Wang Plarn Canal recalled a woman and her child, also workers, who mysteriously disappeared near the shrine. The pair later reappeared after three days, claiming they had been trapped nearby, invisible to others. Respecting the deity’s mystical power, locals often visit the shrine to seek blessings or protection, and some have even won the last two-digit lottery numbers after paying homage to Pu Wang Plarn.

Follow us on :













Many villagers are overjoyed and amazed by these recent events, reaffirming their belief in the ancient shrine’s power and the importance of showing respect to these sacred sites.

Find out more about the stories of Thai lottery prediction and how Thai people assume lottery numbers HERE.