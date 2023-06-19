Myanmar earthquake felt in Bangkok: No damage or casualties reported (video)

Picture courtesy of เทศบาลนครรังสิต Facebook

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded today, originating just 10 kilometres beneath the Earth’s surface in the southern coastal region of Myanmar, roughly 289 kilometres southwest of Phop Phra district in Thailand’s Tak province, as reported by the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department.

The seismic event was perceptible in both Nonthaburi and Bangkok, with individuals in high-rise buildings being particularly aware of the tremors. Fortunately, no damage or casualties have been reported as a result of the earthquake.

Notably, the impact of the quake was also felt in specific regions within Bangkok, such as a building situated on Rama 9 road.

Last year, two low-magnitude earthquakes shook two districts in Northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai province. The earthquakes were very mild and residents in the areas were not affected, and probably didn’t even feel it, according to Thai media.

Earthquake Observation Division reported earthquakes at Chiang Rai’s Wiang Pa Pao and Mae Lao districts. The first 1.3 magnitude quake happened at Wiang Pa Pao district at 3.46am. A second 1.1 magnitude quake was reported at the Mae Lao district reported at 4.22am. Earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or less are typically not felt.