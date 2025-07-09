Illegal street race disrupts highway traffic, sparks public outrage (video)

A recent incident involving illegal street racing on a public highway caused significant traffic disruption, igniting public outrage.

Groups of racing enthusiasts closed the road to stage a drag race, leading to prolonged traffic congestion. Many online users criticised the event, questioning the whereabouts of law enforcement and the lack of intervention.

The event occurred on July 8, when TikTok user @jackyes7 shared a video depicting young people commandeering a highway for car racing. They blocked the road, preventing regular vehicles from passing.

The user expressed frustration with the situation.

“Is it right to close the road for racing? If you want to race, go to a track. This causes trouble for everyone.”

The video showed pickup trucks lined up to race in pairs, with a person signalling the start. Upon the signal, both vehicles sped off, leaving other motorists stranded and unable to continue their journey.

The incident raised questions among netizens about the absence of police to address the disruptions caused by these racers. Additionally, online users mentioned the need for intervention by larger vehicles, like trucks, to help manage the situation, reported KhaoSod.

The ongoing issue of illegal street racing not only poses a safety hazard but also results in unnecessary chaos for regular commuters. The calls for a stronger police presence and more effective traffic management indicate a growing demand for resolving this persistent problem.

ถ้าอยากแข่งกันไปแข่งขันในสนามครับทำแบบนี่ชาวบ้านเค้าเดือดร้อนกันหมด

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – แจ็คไงจะใครล่ะ

In similar news, Police Lieutenant General Nithithorn Jintakanon, head of the Traffic Police Image Enhancement Working Group, has emphasised the dangers and legal implications of illegal street racing among youths.

He stated that such behaviour not only violates the law but also endangers public safety and disrupts communities. The national police are intensifying their crackdown on street racing, targeting not only participants but also vehicle modification shops and parents who enable the activity.