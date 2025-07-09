Illegal street race disrupts highway traffic, sparks public outrage (video)

Viral footage fuels debate over public road safety

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
69 1 minute read
Illegal street race disrupts highway traffic, sparks public outrage (video)
Picture coourtesy of @jackyes7 TikTok

A recent incident involving illegal street racing on a public highway caused significant traffic disruption, igniting public outrage.

Groups of racing enthusiasts closed the road to stage a drag race, leading to prolonged traffic congestion. Many online users criticised the event, questioning the whereabouts of law enforcement and the lack of intervention.

The event occurred on July 8, when TikTok user @jackyes7 shared a video depicting young people commandeering a highway for car racing. They blocked the road, preventing regular vehicles from passing.

The user expressed frustration with the situation.

“Is it right to close the road for racing? If you want to race, go to a track. This causes trouble for everyone.”

The video showed pickup trucks lined up to race in pairs, with a person signalling the start. Upon the signal, both vehicles sped off, leaving other motorists stranded and unable to continue their journey.

The incident raised questions among netizens about the absence of police to address the disruptions caused by these racers. Additionally, online users mentioned the need for intervention by larger vehicles, like trucks, to help manage the situation, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

The ongoing issue of illegal street racing not only poses a safety hazard but also results in unnecessary chaos for regular commuters. The calls for a stronger police presence and more effective traffic management indicate a growing demand for resolving this persistent problem.

@jackyes7

ถ้าอยากแข่งกันไปแข่งขันในสนามครับทำแบบนี่ชาวบ้านเค้าเดือดร้อนกันหมด

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – แจ็คไงจะใครล่ะ

In similar news, Police Lieutenant General Nithithorn Jintakanon, head of the Traffic Police Image Enhancement Working Group, has emphasised the dangers and legal implications of illegal street racing among youths.

He stated that such behaviour not only violates the law but also endangers public safety and disrupts communities. The national police are intensifying their crackdown on street racing, targeting not only participants but also vehicle modification shops and parents who enable the activity.

Latest Thailand News
Weed crackdown: Thailand to force cannabis shops to hire doctors Cannabis News

Weed crackdown: Thailand to force cannabis shops to hire doctors

11 seconds ago
Illegal street race disrupts highway traffic, sparks public outrage (video) Crime News

Illegal street race disrupts highway traffic, sparks public outrage (video)

7 minutes ago
Student scammed: Fake landlord steals rent in Thai Facebook con Thailand News

Student scammed: Fake landlord steals rent in Thai Facebook con

14 minutes ago
Stranded chihuahuas reunite with owner after 3-month hotel stay Pattaya News

Stranded chihuahuas reunite with owner after 3-month hotel stay

20 minutes ago
Meth-fuelled mayhem: Thai cops nab drugged driver on Patong Hill Phuket News

Meth-fuelled mayhem: Thai cops nab drugged driver on Patong Hill

29 minutes ago
Bangkok taxi driver arrested with methamphetamine pills Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver arrested with methamphetamine pills

35 minutes ago
Foul play: Buriram village choked by giant chicken farm nightmare Thailand News

Foul play: Buriram village choked by giant chicken farm nightmare

43 minutes ago
By the river’s edge: Life along Bangkok’s khlongs Bangkok Travel

By the river’s edge: Life along Bangkok’s khlongs

46 minutes ago
Thai exports face threat from proposed 36% US tariff Business News

Thai exports face threat from proposed 36% US tariff

52 minutes ago
Wave of caution: Patong stages tsunami drill to save lives Phuket News

Wave of caution: Patong stages tsunami drill to save lives

1 hour ago
Man throws stones at cars in Bangkok, subdued by locals (video) Bangkok News

Man throws stones at cars in Bangkok, subdued by locals (video)

1 hour ago
Sweet crisis: Thailand races to rescue record longan harvest Business News

Sweet crisis: Thailand races to rescue record longan harvest

1 hour ago
Online date vanishes with Thai man&#8217;s pickup after resort stay Thailand News

Online date vanishes with Thai man’s pickup after resort stay

1 hour ago
Major drug network dismantled in Thonburi by police operation Crime News

Major drug network dismantled in Thonburi by police operation

2 hours ago
Fermented fury: Barefoot pensioner splashes Hun Sen portrait Bangkok News

Fermented fury: Barefoot pensioner splashes Hun Sen portrait

2 hours ago
Monks defrocked in Prachin Buri for drug use and theft Crime News

Monks defrocked in Prachin Buri for drug use and theft

2 hours ago
Thailand’s quiet bond with South Sudan takes off Thailand News

Thailand’s quiet bond with South Sudan takes off

2 hours ago
Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan Crime News

Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan

2 hours ago
Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video) Phuket News

Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video)

2 hours ago
Chiang Rai man claims worms emerge from skin after forest visit Thailand News

Chiang Rai man claims worms emerge from skin after forest visit

2 hours ago
Aussie lawyer’s massage ends in mystery after powder discovery Koh Samui News

Aussie lawyer’s massage ends in mystery after powder discovery

2 hours ago
Cambodia blocks medicine transfer at Thai border amid tensions Thailand News

Cambodia blocks medicine transfer at Thai border amid tensions

3 hours ago
Boozy brawl: Drunk lovers trash Pattaya flat and attack cops Pattaya News

Boozy brawl: Drunk lovers trash Pattaya flat and attack cops

3 hours ago
Khon Kaen council member accused of assaulting two young girls Crime News

Khon Kaen council member accused of assaulting two young girls

3 hours ago
Tangmo&#8217;s mother greenlights Netflix documentary on mysterious death Thailand News

Tangmo’s mother greenlights Netflix documentary on mysterious death

3 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
69 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x