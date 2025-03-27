Bangkok delivery rider accuses customer for locking him up

Bangkok delivery rider accuses customer for locking him up
Photo via TikTok/ @ice_23648

A Thai food delivery rider accused a customer of locking him inside her house in Bangkok for nearly 30 minutes for reasons he could not determine. Other riders shared similar experiences with this particular customer.

A LINE Man delivery rider posted a video of himself attempting to leave the customer’s home on his TikTok account, @ice_23648, on Monday, March 24. He expressed his frustration in the video description.

“Being a rider is extremely exhausting these days. Sick of dealing with all kinds of weird customers. #Riders #FoodDeliveryRiders #LINEMan”

In the video, the rider arrived in front of the customer’s home, which was enclosed by a white fence, and called the customer to ask her to open it. The customer did not answer his first call, but he eventually managed to reach her a few minutes later.

Once the white fence was opened, the rider entered, only to find himself trapped behind another locked brown fence. He struggled to contact the customer again and eventually reached the front door of the house.

Following the customer’s request, the rider hung the order on the door and rushed to leave so he could respond to another order. Unfortunately, both fences were locked again.

Thai riders locked inside customer's home in Bangkok
Photo via TikTok/ @ice_23648

The rider attempted to contact the customer but failed. Left with no other choice, he had to cancel his new order and contact the police for assistance. Fortunately, a car entered the property, allowing the rider to escape.

Tha irider struggles to contact customer after trapped in house
Photo via TikTok/ @ice_23648

In the video, the rider was seen complaining to the driver of the car, believed to be the homeowner’s chauffeur, urging him to inform the owner about the difficulty he had faced in contacting her. In total, he was locked inside for nearly 30 minutes.

At the end of the video, the rider visited a police station intending to take legal action against the homeowner. However, the police insisted that they could do nothing about the matter.

Bangkok food delivery rider locked in customer's home
Photo via TikTok/ @ice_23648

Many other food delivery riders took to the comment section to share their experiences with this particular house.

According to them, the house is located in Soi Ram Indra 83 in the Kannayao district of Bangkok. Most of the riders reported being locked inside the property and unable to contact the owner, just as the TikToker described.

Thai customer accused of locking app-based rider
Photo via TikTok/ @ice_23648

One rider revealed that he was locked inside from 11pm to 1am and eventually had to call the police for help. Another rider said she was trapped for an hour in the rain. She urged the delivery platform to blacklist the location, but no action was taken.

App-based rider locked in customer's home for no reason
“I would have been trapped in there longer if that Alphard car had not arrived.”| Photo via TikTok/ @ice_23648

Some riders stated that they had shouted towards the house for assistance, but either no one heard them or they were ignored.

None of the affected riders could speculate on the homeowner’s motive, though some netizens suggested she might have a mental condition and found amusement in the riders’ distress.

