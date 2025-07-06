Woman in debt crisis revives after suicide attempt in Chon Buri

Miraculous revival sparks hope amid tragic circumstances

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 6, 2025
561 1 minute read
Woman in debt crisis revives after suicide attempt in Chon Buri
Picture courtesy of Sawang Rojanathamsathan Sattahip Rescue Foundation

In Sattahip district, Chon Buri, a 49 year old woman who had attempted suicide by hanging unexpectedly regained consciousness as rescue workers were preparing to transport her to the hospital yesterday, July 5.

Police and rescue personnel were alerted to a suicide attempt at a house in tambon Phlu Taluang around 9am, according to Police Captain Boonsong Yingyong, deputy investigation chief at Phlu Taluang Police Station.

Upon arrival, police discovered the woman hanging by her neck from a door frame inside her home. She was unconscious and not breathing. Her 15 year old autistic son was nearby, visibly distraught.

Neighbours informed the police that the woman was a vendor who lived with her son. She had guaranteed a loan for a friend from an informal lending group, but the friend defaulted and disappeared, leaving her to deal with debt collectors.

Struggling to raise her son alone with insufficient income to repay the debt, the woman reportedly became overwhelmed and decided to take her life.

The police investigated for over an hour. As rescue workers prepared to transport her body to the hospital, the woman suddenly opened her eyes and began responding. The rescuers, both surprised and relieved, provided first aid and rushed her to Sattahip Km 10 Hospital, reported Bangkok Post.

During the transport, neighbours who had witnessed the event offered their support and encouragement.

Related Articles

The incident left rescue workers and bystanders astonished, describing it as a remarkable occurrence.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

In similar news, in a tense late-night operation, a young woman was saved from a suicide attempt after trying to leap from a pedestrian bridge on Sukhumvit Road in Central Pattaya.

Latest Thailand News
Samut Sakhon warehouse fire contained after two hours Thailand News

Samut Sakhon warehouse fire contained after two hours

44 minutes ago
Black panther delight as it strolls through Kaeng Krachan park Thailand News

Black panther delight as it strolls through Kaeng Krachan park

59 minutes ago
Cambodia seeks UN intervention over border tensions with Thailand Thailand News

Cambodia seeks UN intervention over border tensions with Thailand

1 hour ago
Thai men arrested for 12 million baht call centre scam Crime News

Thai men arrested for 12 million baht call centre scam

3 hours ago
Teen clash in Ayutthaya leaves one dead, investigation underway Crime News

Teen clash in Ayutthaya leaves one dead, investigation underway

3 hours ago
Narathiwat unrest: suspicious sedan fire follows explosion South Thailand News

Narathiwat unrest: suspicious sedan fire follows explosion

3 hours ago
Former MP&#8217;s electric vehicle catches fire; investigation underway Thailand News

Former MP’s electric vehicle catches fire; investigation underway

3 hours ago
Police officer shot dead in Yala while on duty South Thailand News

Police officer shot dead in Yala while on duty

4 hours ago
Nonthaburi teacher found dead in mall car park fall Thailand News

Nonthaburi teacher found dead in mall car park fall

4 hours ago
Man falls from pylon onto road off Vibhavadi Expressway Bangkok News

Man falls from pylon onto road off Vibhavadi Expressway

4 hours ago
Student dies after consuming kratom juice in Udon Thani dormitory Thailand News

Student dies after consuming kratom juice in Udon Thani dormitory

4 hours ago
Woman in debt crisis revives after suicide attempt in Chon Buri Thailand News

Woman in debt crisis revives after suicide attempt in Chon Buri

4 hours ago
Tropical storm Danas intensifies monsoon, heavy rain in Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Tropical storm Danas intensifies monsoon, heavy rain in Thailand

5 hours ago
Man stabbed by wife in Pattaya after domestic dispute (video) Pattaya News

Man stabbed by wife in Pattaya after domestic dispute (video)

23 hours ago
Gambling despair: Buriram student drowns after losing savings Thailand News

Gambling despair: Buriram student drowns after losing savings

24 hours ago
Driver dozes off: 18-wheeler chaos clogs Chon Buri highway Pattaya News

Driver dozes off: 18-wheeler chaos clogs Chon Buri highway

24 hours ago
Chinese man joins &#8216;Pattaya Flying Club&#8217; in latest tragic fall Pattaya News

Chinese man joins ‘Pattaya Flying Club’ in latest tragic fall

1 day ago
Gamblers flee in panic as Bangkok casino busted in dramatic raid Bangkok News

Gamblers flee in panic as Bangkok casino busted in dramatic raid

1 day ago
Bryde&#8217;s whales delight tourists at Bang saen Beach, Chon Buri Pattaya News

Bryde’s whales delight tourists at Bang saen Beach, Chon Buri

1 day ago
Thai US tax talks stall as Vietnam races ahead Business News

Thai US tax talks stall as Vietnam races ahead

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s interior minister launches nationwide anti-drug campaign Bangkok News

Thailand’s interior minister launches nationwide anti-drug campaign

1 day ago
Foreign worker crackdown: 17 nabbed in Chon Buri street job sting Pattaya News

Foreign worker crackdown: 17 nabbed in Chon Buri street job sting

1 day ago
Thaksin unfazed as court reviews hospital stay legality Bangkok News

Thaksin unfazed as court reviews hospital stay legality

1 day ago
RTAF helicopter makes emergency landing on school field Thailand News

RTAF helicopter makes emergency landing on school field

1 day ago
Thailand denies imminent artefact return to Cambodia Bangkok News

Thailand denies imminent artefact return to Cambodia

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 6, 2025
561 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x