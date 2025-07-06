Woman in debt crisis revives after suicide attempt in Chon Buri

In Sattahip district, Chon Buri, a 49 year old woman who had attempted suicide by hanging unexpectedly regained consciousness as rescue workers were preparing to transport her to the hospital yesterday, July 5.

Police and rescue personnel were alerted to a suicide attempt at a house in tambon Phlu Taluang around 9am, according to Police Captain Boonsong Yingyong, deputy investigation chief at Phlu Taluang Police Station.

Upon arrival, police discovered the woman hanging by her neck from a door frame inside her home. She was unconscious and not breathing. Her 15 year old autistic son was nearby, visibly distraught.

Neighbours informed the police that the woman was a vendor who lived with her son. She had guaranteed a loan for a friend from an informal lending group, but the friend defaulted and disappeared, leaving her to deal with debt collectors.

Struggling to raise her son alone with insufficient income to repay the debt, the woman reportedly became overwhelmed and decided to take her life.

The police investigated for over an hour. As rescue workers prepared to transport her body to the hospital, the woman suddenly opened her eyes and began responding. The rescuers, both surprised and relieved, provided first aid and rushed her to Sattahip Km 10 Hospital, reported Bangkok Post.

During the transport, neighbours who had witnessed the event offered their support and encouragement.

The incident left rescue workers and bystanders astonished, describing it as a remarkable occurrence.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

In similar news, in a tense late-night operation, a young woman was saved from a suicide attempt after trying to leap from a pedestrian bridge on Sukhumvit Road in Central Pattaya.