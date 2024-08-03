Storm topples inflatable house, children tumble out safely (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A sudden storm toppled an inflatable house, sending children tumbling as onlookers rushed to help. TikTok user @bawputhai101 posted a video clip yesterday showing the incident.

The video captured the inflatable house set up with children playing inside while adults supervise. The atmosphere appears overcast, hinting at an impending rainstorm. Suddenly, a strong gust of wind hits from behind, flipping the inflatable house over. The unaware children, caught off guard, tumble out but fortunately land on the air cushions below, avoiding injuries. Onlookers promptly assist in righting the inflatable structure.

The scene unfolded quickly, transforming a fun playtime into a chaotic rescue effort. The video shows the children initially enjoying themselves without any hint of the impending danger. As the wind picks up, the inflatable house’s structure begins to wobble before dramatically flipping over. The children, oblivious to the potential hazard, are seen rolling onto the air cushions below, which fortunately prevented any serious injuries.

Adult supervisors are seen rushing to the scene, their immediate concern evident as they work to flip the inflatable house back into its upright position. The quick response ensured that the children remained safe and unharmed throughout the ordeal.

Observers online praised the quick reactions of the adults present, noting the potential for severe injuries had the air cushions not been in place. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for safety precautions when setting up inflatable structures, especially in unpredictable weather conditions.

“We were so lucky that the children landed safely on the air cushions.”

The viral video has sparked discussions about the necessary safety measures for inflatable play areas. Recommendations include ensuring the structures are securely anchored and regularly checking weather conditions to avoid such incidents. The quick change in weather from overcast to a sudden gust highlights the need for constant monitoring, particularly in outdoor settings involving children, reported KhaoSod.