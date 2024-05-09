Phuket governor and British ambassador discuss tourist safety

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

Sophon Suwannarat, the Governor of Phuket, hosted Mark Gooding, the British Ambassador to Thailand, in a meeting on May 7, focusing on the safety of tourists. The meeting, which took place at the Phuket Provincial Hall, aimed to foster relations between Phuket and the British Government.

Governor Sophon emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety of tourists, particularly by reducing road accidents involving motorcycles and guaranteeing water safety. He also underscored the collaborative efforts between the Phuket Provincial Office and various consular representatives in spreading essential information and promoting cultural respect among tourists.

It’s noteworthy to mention that the British Government does not have a consulate in Phuket. Governor Sophon highlighted the substantial contribution of British tourists to Phuket’s tourism industry, pointing out that visitors from the United Kingdom ranked fourth in terms of number, with very few British tourists involved in crimes.

Phuket provincial officials, according to Governor Sophon, are committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for all visitors. They have implemented comprehensive safety measures focusing on land, air, and water.

For land transportation, strict regulations have been put in place, including a thorough inspection of driving licences and providing necessary information about Phuket’s challenging road conditions. The importance of adhering to traffic rules, especially the mandatory use of safety helmets, was stressed.

When it comes to water safety, lifeguards are stationed along the beaches in three shifts of eight hours each, ensuring 24-hour surveillance and quick response to emergencies. However, it’s understood that night patrols only occur at Patong Beach, carried out through a project by the Patong Development Foundation, headed by Preechavude “Prab” Keesin, son of former Patong Mayor Pian Keesin.

Tourist safety

Red flags are also used to warn tourists about dangerous swimming conditions, particularly strong rip currents, although these warnings are often ignored. Measures are being taken to improve safety protocols for activities such as parasailing, with the establishment of specialised associations dedicated to maintaining security principles and safety standards.

The cooperation between Phuket Province and the British Embassy highlights a mutual commitment to prioritising tourist safety and promoting sustainable tourism practices. As Phuket continues to draw visitors from around the world, these proactive safety measures aim to ensure a memorable and secure experience for all, reported Phuket News.

It’s important to note that the meeting between Governor Sophon and Ambassador Gooding occurred two days after a British woman, Zoe Luckett, was hit and killed by a passenger van that ran a red light in Kamala, an incident which has caused outrage among locals due to the lack of action by the police.