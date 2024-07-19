Surat Thani marks king’s birthday with beach, underwater clean-up

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Government officials in Surat Thani, in collaboration with the Koh Tao Subdistrict Municipality, organised a beach and underwater clean-up event to honour the birthday of King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua on July 28.

Yesterday, July 18, at the Chulalongkorn Stone Court in Koh Tao, Pha Ngan district, Surat Thani province, several officials and local leaders, including the Deputy Director of the Provincial Fisheries Department, Natthaphon Sinpunphol, and Watcharin Farsiriporn, Mayor of Koh Tao Subdistrict Municipality, participated in the event.

The initiative was part of a larger effort spanning 22 provinces to celebrate the king’s 72nd birthday, an important milestone in Thai culture. The beach clean-up efforts saw participation from various sectors, including government officials, private sector representatives, local organisations, community leaders, teachers, and students from the Koh Tao area.

The activities included collecting litter from the beaches and diving to remove underwater debris around Koh Tao. This island is renowned for its vibrant marine life and coral reefs, attracting many tourists who come to enjoy its underwater beauty, reported KhaoSod.

The event not only celebrated the king’s birthday but also aimed to raise awareness about environmental conservation. The clean-up efforts are crucial for maintaining the habitats of various marine species and ensuring that Koh Tao remains a popular and pristine diving destination.

Participants were seen working diligently, with divers venturing into the waters to collect rubbish that had settled on the sea floor. The community’s collective effort highlighted the shared responsibility in protecting the nation’s natural resources.

The beach clean-up efforts served as a reminder of the ongoing need for environmental stewardship and the vital role that each individual plays in preserving the beauty and health of Thailand’s natural landscapes.

