Female soldier seeks help after being abused by senator’s wife

A soldier appealed to a Thai influencer for help after revealing she was almost driven to suicide after years of physical and mental abuse by the wife of a senator.

The woman contacted Kannarat “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet, aka Gun Jom Palang, to share her story. In turn, Gun spread the news on Facebook and said helped her file a complaint against the senator’s wife at a police station.

The Facebook post went viral and the soldier was invited to share her experience of abuse on a Channel 3 talk show called Hon Kra Sae.

The soldier revealed how the senator’s wife initially hired her to be a maid at a house and fulfilled a promise to help her become a soldier on 5,300 baht per month.

The soldier said everything was good at the beginning but then her attitude changed and she became very cruel and criticised and punished her for anything trivial.

The mental abuse turned into physical abuse. Her employer slapped her in the face, shocked her with a stun gun, set her hair on fire, and stopped her salary, and more. The senator’s wife even made the soldier harm herself until she bled.

It was at this point the soldier said she thought about committing suicide because the woman threatened to hurt her family if she escaped.

The soldier tried to resign but her employer still threatened her and demanded 90,000 baht for quitting her soldier status. The woman was so scared she didn’t go to her family home just in case the senator’s wife found out the location.

The soldier added that she didn’t even know the real identity of the employer. She said she worked at the house for two years and had never seen any senators visit.

Soon after her story was shared on the Hon Kra Sae show, the platform’s host, Kanchai “Noom” Kamnerdploy, and Gun Jom Palang were both threatened by an unidentified person warning them not to help the soldier.

Police have yet to comment on the situation.

SOURCE: Khasod | Sanook

 

