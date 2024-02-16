Thai police target major film piracy site causing 1 billion baht loss

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A major pirated film broadcasting website, causing an estimated loss of 1 billion baht to movie agents, has been targeted by police in a series of raids across Bangkok and two other provinces.

The Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) spearheaded the operation, conducting raids on four locations linked to siambit.com, a website notorious for streaming pirated films.

The raids were initiated in response to numerous complaints from movie agents about the illicit activities of the website. The ECD launched an investigation which revealed that a well-organised piracy network was operating the website.

Subsequently, warrants for the raids were issued by the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court.

Originally offering free film streaming, the website had gradually transitioned to charging membership fees. Throughout its 18 years of operation, since 2006, it managed to amass over 100,000 members and distributed upwards of 50,000 films.

This resulted in substantial financial damage to film agents, exceeding 1 billion baht, as per the ECD commander, Police Major General Phutthidet Boonkrapheu, reported Bangkok Post.

The investigation also uncovered approximately 60 million baht in circulation within the network. During the raids, a range of evidence was confiscated including nine bank accounts, two ATM cards, 29 computer hard disk drives, three computers, one tablet, two mobile phones, 33 memory cards, and a number of flash drives.

The acquired evidence will aid in broadening the investigation and bringing the individuals behind the film piracy operation to justice.

However, no charges have yet been filed against anyone involved, confirmed Pol Maj Gen Phutthidet.

