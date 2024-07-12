Speeding motorcyclist dies in Phuket underpass crash

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic motorcycle accident at a Phuket underpass in Rassada resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. The motorcycle rider was allegedly speeding and lost control before being stencilled into the back of a car.

The deceased, identified as 36 year old Nattapol from Nakhon Si Thammarat, was found lying on the road near a grey Toyota. The rear of the car was severely damaged. About 50 metres away, a motorcycle was found lying on its side.

Initial investigations revealed that Nattapol had been riding his motorcycle at high speeds from the Wichit area. Upon entering the underpass, he lost control and collided with the rear of the Toyota, leading to his death.

Police Captain Weerayut Thanyasirisutthawarakul from Phuket City Police Station received the report of the motorcycle accident today, July 12. After receiving the information, he informed the station superintendent. Traffic police officers and rescue workers from Kusoldharm Foundation in Phuket quickly arrived at the underpass to investigate.

Police took initial records of the incident and handed over the body to Kusoldharm Foundation personnel, who facilitated a transfer to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy. The police will continue their investigation to uncover the precise reasons behind the accident, reported KhaoSod.

Local law enforcement agencies have urged drivers and motorcyclists to exercise caution and follow speed limits to prevent such tragic incidents, urging road safety practices in busy intersections and underpasses prone to accidents.

In similar news, a high-speed pickup truck rammed into a group of villagers attending a merit-making event, resulting in one fatality and four serious injuries. The incident occurred late yesterday in Nakhon Phanom province, sparking anger among the attendees.

Police Lieutenant Satchanan Bangsai received a report of the collision at 11.40pm yesterday, July 11. Emergency services were dispatched to Kam That village in Nong Yat subdistrict, Mueang district. Responders included municipal rescue units from Nong Yat and the friendship VR Lamkhong, as well as the Sawangnawa That Phanom rescue team.